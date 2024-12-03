Newly recovered surveillance shows missing Maui woman, Hannah Kobayashi crossing border into Mexico; case reclassified as a voluntary missing person

Hannah Kobayashi. PC: courtesy

The 30-year-old Maui woman who went missing during a layover in Los Angeles last month, is believed to have left voluntarily, according to police, after new video surveillance surfaced of her crossing the US border into Mexico on foot. Police say Hannah Kobayashi was alone with her luggage and appeared unharmed. The Los Angeles Police Department has since classified the case as a voluntary missing person.

Late Sunday, after traveling to the US-Mexico border, the LAPD reviewed video surveillance from US Customs and Border Protection which shows Kobayashi crossing the United States border into Mexico. The surveillance was reportedly from Tuesday, Nov. 12 at around 12:13 p.m.

Kobayashi was on her way New York City to visit family, but missed her connecting flight at LAX that was scheduled to depart at 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2024.

“Our investigation, corroborated by video evidence, clearly shows Hannah at LAX appearing unharmed after arriving from Maui on Nov. 8,” said Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell during an evening press conference on Monday. “For unknown reasons, she decided not to board her pre-scheduled flight to New York that same day. From Nov. 8-11, video footage and still imagery showed Hannah at various locations around Los Angeles. This information was subsequently verified by LAPD detectives,” he said.

Police say that while Hannah did check her bag through to New York, her intended destination, she requested her bag be sent to her at LAX, where surveillance footage shows her retrieving it from the baggage carousel on Nov. 11.

The LAPD missing persons unit has reportedly conducted extensive witness interviews, reviewed video surveillance, and collaborated with local and federal law enforcement agencies on this case. “To date, the investigation has not uncovered any evidence that Kobayashi is being trafficked or is the victim of foul play,” McDonnell said, noting she is also not a suspect in any criminal activity.

The investigators noted that before departing Maui, Kobyashi expressed “a desire to step away from modern connectivity.”

LAPD Lt. Douglas Oldfield said there were indications expressed in social media posts that would be consistent with somebody with a desire to disconnect.

Police said their priority is ensuring Kobayashi’s safety and well-being, and we urged her to contact her family, law enforcement or personnel at the US embassy to let them know she is safe.

“She has a right to her privacy and we respect her choices, but we also understand the concern her loved ones feel for her. A simple message could reassure those who care about her,” said McDonnell.

When asked if there was anything that could have led to this behavior in the months and weeks leading up to Kobayashi’s disappearance. McDonnell said, “There’s no indication that there would be anything to cause this to happen in this fashion—for her to go off, but like any family situation, who knows what the dynamics are.”

The case took a heartbreaking turn two weeks into the investigation when Kobayashi’s father, 58-year-old Ryan, who was in Los Angeles for the search was found deceased on Nov. 24. NBC Los Angeles reported that the he died in an apparent suicide with the medical examiner saying the cause was multiple blunt force traumatic injuries. (Editor’s note: If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also more information online at 988lifeline.org.)

“I’m very sorry to the family for all that they’ve been through throughout this ordeal. We’re very sorry for their loss, and I don’t know that words can express the feelings that they’re going through during this very difficult time; but there’s a lot of people in support of what they are going through,” said McDonnell.

The LAPD investigation will not continue into Mexico, however if anyone has credible information about Hannah’s whereabouts, they are asked to call local law enforcement. If Kobayashi returns to the US, law enforcement will be notified, and the missing person case will remain active until her safety is confirmed by authorities. Anyone with additional information about the case may contact the LAPD at 877-LAPD around the clock.