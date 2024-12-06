Maui Surf Forecast for December 07, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 8-12 12-16 10-15 West Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 11:10 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 07:30 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 03:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:50 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A northwest swell will continue to move through island waters over the next couple of days keeping surf elevated along exposed north and west facing shores. The northwest swell will decline slightly tonight before a reinforcement moves in late tonight through the weekend. A High Surf Advisory has been extended through the day Saturday for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north facing shores of Maui. Elsewhere, a small to medium south swell will continue through this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.