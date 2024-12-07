Maui Surf Forecast for December 08, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-14 9-12 7-10 6-8 West Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.9 feet 07:34 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 12:22 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 08:19 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 03:58 PM HST. Sunrise 6:50 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest (330 degree) swell will continue to decline overnight. Another northwest (330 degree) swell is expected to arrive late Sunday night, bringing another round of advisory level surf to the smaller islands by Monday afternoon, and then declining Tuesday night. Surf will once again be boosted early Thursday with yet another northwest swell, which could briefly bring surf to advisory levels. Increasing trade winds will bring an increase in choppy trade wind swell to the east facing shores this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.