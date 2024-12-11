Coast Guard rescues 5 after boat capsizes off Kauaʻi 











The Coast Guard rescued five adults after their vessel capsized outside Nāwiliwili Harbor in Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi, Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders received notification at 2:38 p.m. from Coast Guard Station Kauaʻi personnel who overheard a transmission about a capsized boat outside the harbor with five adults in the water. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Station Kauaʻi 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew.

The boat crew arrived on scene at 2:48 p.m. and found one adult on the hull of a 15-foot boat and four adults in the water. All five people were not wearing life jackets, according to the USCG.

The RB-M crew rescued all five boaters from the water, righted the boat, placed it in a tow and transported the vessel and survivors to Nāwiliwili Boat Harbor. No injuries were reported.

“We remind all boaters to properly equip their vessels with safety gear, such as life jackets, emergency beacons, and reliable communication devices,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin J. Santos, communications unit controller, Sector Honolulu command center. “Wearing a life jacket can significantly reduce the risk of drowning during an emergency.”