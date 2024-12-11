Maui News

Red Flag Warning issued for leeward areas until Thursday afternoon

December 11, 2024, 1:59 PM HST
* Updated December 11, 2:00 PM
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for leeward areas of all islands due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. The warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Red flag conditions are expected through early this evening, and again Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.

Winds are forecast to be 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Relative humidity is expected to be as low as 45%.

The NWS advises that combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts.

