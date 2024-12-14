First Hawaiʻi pediatric influenza-associated death of the 2024-2025 season recorded

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health announced the first influenza-associated death in a Hawaiʻi resident under the age of 18 during this influenza, or flu season.

This child was a Hawaiʻi County resident with underlying medical conditions. While specimens were not available for subtyping beyond the positive influenza result, medical and exposure history pointed to seasonal influenza as the most likely cause of illness. This case is not believed to be associated with the recent wastewater detection of H5 in Hilo. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, no further information about the child is being released.

“It is always a tragedy to lose any life, and we all feel it even more deeply when it is one of our keiki,” said DOH Director Dr. Kenneth Fink on Friday. “Seasonal influenza remains a significant health concern. If you or your loved ones have not received the flu vaccine this season, I hope you will consider doing so to help protect your ʻohana and those around you, particularly with gatherings during the holiday season.”

Hawaiʻi has seen an increase in respiratory disease activity as it enters the holiday season, per the DOH. Flu activity is currently low but increasing, RSV activity is at a medium level and increasing, while COVID-19 activity is low and stable. The Respiratory Disease Activity Summary dashboard can be found on the Disease Outbreak Control Division website at https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease-types/respiratory-viruses/.

Flu vaccination lowers the risk of severe disease, emergency department visits, hospitalization and death, according to the DOH. Everyone ages 6 months and older can receive an influenza vaccine at pharmacies, clinics or health care facilities. A list of COVID-19 and flu vaccination locations can be found at https://www.vaccines.gov/. DOH encourages anyone who is not up to date with vaccinations, or is unsure whether they are up to date, to consult with a pharmacist or health care provider about getting vaccinated.

Hawaiʻi’s last pediatric death from influenza occurred in January 2024. During the 2023-2024 flu season, Hawaiʻi recorded one pediatric death due to influenza. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control has reported two influenza-associated pediatric deaths for the current 2024-25 flu season.

“Flu vaccines are widely available; we recommended everyone ages 6 months and older get vaccinated against the flu each year,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble. “Take one task off your holiday to-do list by going to get flu shots for yourself and your loved ones today.”

While vaccination is the best protection against flu, basic prevention measures can also reduce the spread of flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Daily actions such as hand washing, staying home when sick, and covering oneself when coughing and sneezing can help stop the spread of germs and increase your protection. While not required, masking is also still an effective prevention measure for respiratory illnesses. Consider wearing a well-fitted mask in crowded indoor settings or when traveling, the DOH advises.

More information about influenza and other respiratory diseases is available at https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease-types/respiratory-viruses/.