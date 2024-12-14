Maui Arts League recognizes new vice president and board directors

Maui Arts League announces new vice president Bryan Neal, board directors’ Laurie Lowson and Becky Lennon. PC: Maui Arts League

The nonprofit Maui Arts League, best known for hosting Maui Plein Air Painting Invitationals, an annual seven day community art event held in Lahaina before the COVID-19 pandemic, has announced new leadership to continue driving forward its visual fine arts mission.

Janis Casco, who is an artist and was a Maui Arts League board director, moved to the mainland in January 2024. She now lives in Buckeye, Ariz., and she and her husband, Jeff, have built a new home that includes an art studio for her to continue her artistic endeavors.

“Her skills as a professional financial advisor/consultant, past board member experience with other Maui organizations, and being a professional artist made her a valuable team member,” said Maui Arts League in a Board Member Announcement on Monday. “She will be sorely missed.”

Pictured: Janis Casco, former Maui Arts League board director. PC: Maui Arts League

Maui Arts League now recognizes Bryant Neal as its vice president. Neal has served as the nonprofit’s assistant art director for numerous years.

“His contributions have been significant as he is a ‘doer,'” said Maui Arts League in the announcement. “He is among the first to step forward to help with projects, has strong management skills, and is a leader in our community for organizing activities that involve artists and musicians.”

Neal is also the executive director of Arts Education for Children Group, a nonprofit organization that produces musical performances for the community and offers musician workshops periodically throughout the year. He created the traveling exhibit The Story of Hawaiʻi Museum, which combines history, geography, antique mas and historical artifacts of the Hawaiian Islands to create an interactive educational experience.

Maui Arts League has also announced two new board directors, Laurie Lowson and Becky Lennon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lowson is a Realtor on Maui with 20-plus years of experience. She lives in Kapalua. Lowson graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Science in Related Arts and a master’s degree from Midwest Montessori Institute. She moved from cold country Madison, Wis., with a short stay in California before settling into her forever home in Lahaina. She has been involved with supporting community activities as a volunteer and donor for various educational and nonprofit organizations.

“She values visual arts and appreciates what it takes to be a professional artist, loves to travel with family and friends, enjoys swimming in the ocean, and yoga,” said Maui Arts League. “Welcome to the team, Laurie.”

Becky Lennon and her husband, Jim, lived on Maui for six years as the hotel operators of the Pioneer Inn. They supported the Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational from its inception, both on a corporate and personal level. After the Lahaina fire of Aug. 8, 2023, they moved to Tulsa, Okla., where they have family.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Her involvement with Maui Arts League and hosting many of the Maui Plein Air Painting Invitational art exhibits, sales, and workshops made her suggestions and ideas about how to grow the prominence of the Invitational key to the event’s success,” said Maui Arts League. “Her skills of managing the prestigious and historical Pioneer Inn, working as a CPA after receiving her masters, serving as a past board member with LahainaTown Action Committee and Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation, highlight why her guidance is invaluable. Welcome to the team, Becky.”