Makawao home fire causes $260,000 in damage, five people displaced

Five people were displaced, including a child following a home fire on Puia Place in Makawao Friday night.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2024.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a fire at the rear of the main floor of the home. Crews entered the residence to extinguish the fire and confirm that all the occupants had evacuated both the main floor and a sub level.

The fire caused an estimated $260,000 in damage to the structure and an unknown amount of damage to the contents.

Responding units included: Engine 5, Engine 13, Engine 10, Rescue 10, Tanker 10, a battalion chief, and two fire investigators.

The fire was extinguished at 11:24 p.m., and crews concluded their response at 12:05 a.m. on Saturday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

