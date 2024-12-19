Senate passes National Defense Authorization Act containing over $11B in Hirono-led provisions

US Sen. Mazie Hirono (File photo)

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) voted on Wednesday to pass the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act in the US Senate, which includes several key provisions for Hawaiʻi and the Indo-Pacific region, US military service members and the maintenance and modernization of Department of Defense infrastructure.

Hirono’s provisions include over $2 billion for infrastructure projects in Hawaiʻi, over $9 billion for initiatives to support allies and strengthen deterrence throughout the Indo-Pacific region and the creation of a new “major mishaps” incident within the Department of Defense to bolster accountability.

In addition to the provisions Sen. Hirono secured, the FY25 National Defense Authorization Act also provides a 4.5% pay raise for all servicemembers and a 14.5% pay raise for junior enlisted servicemembers.

The bill passed the Senate by a vote of 85-14 and now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

“As Chair of the Subcommittee on Readiness and Management Support, I’m proud to have helped secure provisions to increase pay for military personnel and ensure servicemembers and their families can access and afford basic needs like child care and health care,” Hirono said. “I am also glad the bill contains a provision I introduced following the Red Hill fuel spills to create a new classification for major mishaps within the DOD to ensure a more thorough investigative process and provide for greater oversight and accountability of such incidents.”

Throughout the negotiation process, Senate Democrats also prevented Republicans from adding provisions to the bill that would, among other things, block the Pentagon’s policy to reimburse troops who travel to seek reproductive health care; eliminate DOD’s climate change mitigation efforts; and eliminate DOD’s diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, said Hirono.

The FY 2025 NDAA includes several of Senator Hirono’s key priorities, including:

Infrastructure

Increases funding thresholds for Indo-Pacific military construction projects.

Authorizes $600M+ for barracks repair and improvements.

Requires more extensive planning and oversight for major Navy projects.

Appoints officials to coordinate Hawaiʻi and Guam infrastructure with local governments.

Implements measures to prevent fuel leaks and ensure equal prioritization of joint base projects.

Plans for resilient energy and shipyard repairs at Pearl Harbor.

Authorizes $2.2B for military infrastructure, including dry docks, water treatment, hangars, and energy systems.

Creates stricter oversight for major mishaps like the Red Hill fuel leak.

Supports missile defense and environmental restoration programs.

Invests an additional $4M in intelligence and IT workforce training in Hawaiʻi.

Coordinates emergency access for Kolekole Pass

Requires DOD to provide an update on coordination efforts with the State of Hawaiʻi to maintain or extend the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

Requires the Secretary of Defense to enhance efforts to manage, control, and interdict the coconut rhinoceros beetle on military installations in Hawaiʻi.

Directs an update from DOD on providing training for cultural adaptation and community orientation for servicemembers assigned to Hawaiʻi and Joint Region Marianas.

DOD Employees and Military Families

Raises pay for military personnel and DOD civilians.

Expands benefits for military families, including child care, uniforms, and internet access.

Enhances healthcare, malpractice accountability, and traumatic brain injury programs.

Simplifies transitions for military spouses and supports relocation needs.

Strengthening Indo-Pacific Defense

Allocates nearly $10B to Pacific Deterrence Initiative.

Promotes advanced manufacturing and regional stockpiles to expedite supply of ship parts and systems.

Builds partnerships through joint exercises and ensures Navy readiness.

Enhances ballistic missile defense and studies China-Russia military cooperation.

Sustainability and Environment