Maui County to receive more than $2B in federal disaster recovery funding following wildfires

La‘ikū temporary housing project. Sixteen wildfire survivors to be housed on state land. PC: Office of the Governor

In a pivotal milestone for the recovery and rebuilding of communities devastated by the 2023 Maui wildfires, Mayor Richard Bissen announced that the County of Maui will receive an estimated $1.6 billion in new Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding for housing on Maui and an estimated $480 million more for economic development, small business loans and water infrastructure, among other needs.

The US Congress in Washington, D.C., on Friday and early Saturday voted to allocate $1.6 billion in disaster relief through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development to support Maui’s efforts to rebuild homes. Another $480 million will go to Maui for disaster recovery. Strict federal guidelines govern how the funds must be used, including requirements for comprehensive financial reporting by the County to the federal government.

In response to the news, Mayor Bissen expressed deep appreciation for the federal support, underscoring the importance of this funding for Maui’s long-term recovery.

“We are profoundly grateful for this vital disaster relief, which will allow us to begin the critical work of rebuilding and fortifying our community after the worst wildfires this nation has seen in a century,” Mayor Bissen said. “This CDBG-DR funding will not only help our most vulnerable wildfire survivors, but also enable us to invest in projects that will make Maui County more resilient and better prepared for future challenges.”

The Mayor also expressed heartfelt thanks to Hawai‘i US Senator Brian Schatz for his relentless efforts in securing this funding, as well as all Hawai‘i’s Congressional leaders for their continued advocacy on behalf of Maui’s wildfire survivors.

“This funding is a lifeline for our community, and I am deeply grateful to Senator Schatz and all of our Congressional leaders for their unwavering support,” Mayor Bissen added.

“The $1.6 billion in CDBG-DR funding is for three things: housing, housing, and housing,” said US Sen. Brian Schatz, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “For the past 16 months, the people of Lāhainā have done everything in their power to recover as quickly as they can. But they were never meant to do it alone. As disaster response gives way to disaster recovery, building housing is the top priority. People can’t fully recover without permanent, stable housing, and that’s why getting this funding now is so important.”

In addition to the estimated $1.6 billion in CDBG-DR funding for housing, about $480 million more will be heading to Maui, including:

$350 million to build critical water infrastructure

$33 million to repair roads

At least $22 million to support economic recovery, agriculture, and conservation effort

$19 million for child care

At least $12 million to provide loans to impacted small businesses

To ensure the effective management of these funds, the County of Maui, with approval from the Maui County Council, has established a CDBG-DR Program Office within the Department of Management’s Office of Recovery. The County has spent months preparing an action plan and readiness protocols to ensure efficient roll-out and use of the funding.

“We are fully committed to working in close collaboration with state, federal and local partners in this comprehensive recovery effort,” said John Smith, incoming Administrator of the County Office of Recovery. “Together, we will build a stronger, more resilient Maui for the benefit of wildfire survivors and all residents of Maui County.”

Maui residents and local stakeholders are encouraged to stay informed about ongoing recovery programs and opportunities for public engagement. For more details, please visit www.mauirecovers.org/cdbgdr.

The Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery program provides funding to help state and local governments respond to and recover from federally declared disasters. These funds are used to support housing, infrastructure and economic revitalization efforts, with a focus on long-term recovery and resilience.