List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 5, 2025

Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

A Holiday Lane Closure Restriction runs from Monday, Dec. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 5. Only closures with demonstrated need (e.g., necessary for safety or to avoid lengthy construction delays) have been approved and are on this list. There will be no lane closures on Wednesday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas Day. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

A map of lane closures can be found here, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

— South High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wailuku/Waikapū: Shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the southbound direction, between mile marker 1.1 and 1.9, in the vicinity of Kuikahi Drive and Pilikana Street, on Monday, Dec. 23 to Tuesday, Dec. 24 and from Thursday, Dec. 26 to Friday, Dec. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of a drain line on the shoulder for the Puʻunani Homestead Subdivision project. Traffic in both directions will be maintained with a lane shift.

Lahaina (24/7 closure): Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 20.5 and 20.8, between Prison Street and Dickenson Street, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice in preparation for upcoming drain line replacement work.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei: Shoulder closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile marker 0.65 and 0.69, in the vicinity of Moʻi Place, on Monday, Dec. 23 to Tuesday, Dec. 24 and from Thursday, Dec. 26 to Friday, Dec. 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for intersection lighting.

— Haleakalā Highway/Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kula (24/7 closure): Road closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) at mile marker 8.2 in the vicinity of Alae Road and Waiakoa Road, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, for road repairs.