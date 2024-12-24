County of Maui offices to be closed on Christmas, New Year’s Day holidays

File PC: County of Maui

County of Maui offices, facilities and services will be closed or modified on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, for Christmas, and Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, for New Year’s Day.

Closures include the following:

All County of Maui offices

All County of Maui pools

Office of Recovery – West Maui at Lahaina Gateway

Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului

Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills

Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center

Modified schedule includes the following services:

Condensed holiday hours from 6 a.m. to noon Dec. 25, 2024, and Jan. 1, 2025, for the Central Maui Landfill and Maui EKO Compost.

Unchanged schedule includes the following services:

Residential trash pickup

Maui Bus

Following the holiday closures, regular business hours for county offices and services will resume on Thursday, Dec. 26, and Thursday, Jan. 2.

In addition to being closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day, Kākoʻo Maui Resource Centers in Kahului and at the Office of Recovery – West Maui will be closed on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.