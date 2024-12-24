County of Maui offices to be closed on Christmas, New Year’s Day holidays
County of Maui offices, facilities and services will be closed or modified on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, for Christmas, and Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, for New Year’s Day.
Closures include the following:
- All County of Maui offices
- All County of Maui pools
- Office of Recovery – West Maui at Lahaina Gateway
- Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului
- Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills
- Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center
Modified schedule includes the following services:
- Condensed holiday hours from 6 a.m. to noon Dec. 25, 2024, and Jan. 1, 2025, for the Central Maui Landfill and Maui EKO Compost.
Unchanged schedule includes the following services:
- Residential trash pickup
- Maui Bus
Following the holiday closures, regular business hours for county offices and services will resume on Thursday, Dec. 26, and Thursday, Jan. 2.
In addition to being closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day, Kākoʻo Maui Resource Centers in Kahului and at the Office of Recovery – West Maui will be closed on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31.