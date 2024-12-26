Maui News
Pukalani DMVL office temporarily closed today, Thursday, Dec. 26
The Pukalani office of the County of Maui Department of Finance Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing is temporarily closed today, Thursday, Dec. 26, due to a staffing shortage.
The Pukalani office is expected to reopen on Friday, Dec. 27.
The Kahului, Kīhei and Lahaina DMVL offices remain open.
For more information, including current wait times at all locations, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/1328/Motor-Vehicle-Licensing.
