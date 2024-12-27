Chris Dods to depart from First Hawaiian Inc.

Chris Dods has stepped down, effective March 31, from executive positions at First Hawaiian Bank. Courtesy photo

Christopher L. Dods has resigned, effective March 31, as vice chairman and chief operating officer of First Hawaiian Inc. and First Hawaiian Bank, according to an announcement.

He will continue to work with the management team through the first quarter of 2025 to ensure a smooth transition.

Dods joined First Hawaiian Bank in 2007 in the Card Services Division where he oversaw credit and debit card product development, operations and compliance. Over time, his responsibilities grew to include marketing, corporate communications, digital banking and all consumer products. In 2021, he was promoted to vice chairman and chief operating officer and given oversight of Enterprise Technology Management, Enterprise Operations Services, Data and Analytics and Strategy and Transformation.

“Chris has been a key member of our management team and has made significant contributions to FHB during his time at the bank,” said Bob Harrison, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Under his leadership, we have made great strides in modernizing the bank and creating a user-friendly, highly functional digital experience for both our consumer and business customers. We would like to thank Chris for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

“My career here will always be a source of pride, and my love for the people and the organization can never be overstated,” Dods said. “It has been a privilege to work at such a fine and storied institution as First Hawaiian Bank.”

First Hawaiian is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, was founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company. FHB is Hawaiʻi’s largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaiʻi, Guam and Saipan.