HPM Building Supply, American Savings Bank to sponsor ‘Hui Waiwai’ housing event

Hawaiʻi Community Lending (HCL) announced that HPM Building Supply and American Savings Bank will sponsor the nonprofit’s annual Hui Waiwai on Jan. 23, 2025, at Bishop Museum from 5 to 8 p.m.

Every year, HCL hosts the event to bring together funders, investors, government agencies and local families to lift up solutions that are housing Hawaiʻi’s residents. As the calendar turns to 2025, it’s a collective time to celebrate successes of the past and share plans for the future, with 100% of event proceeds going to support housing for local and Hawaiian families.

This year’s dinner will feature live music by Waipuʻilani and Friends, hosted bar and cocktail hour, a delicious menu by Hawaiian chefs, and the presentation of the 2024 “Impact Investor of the Year” Award.

As keynote speaker for the event, Billy Pieper, senior vice president and director of strategic partnerships at American Savings Bank and HCL board president, will share a vision for all of Hawaiʻi to come together to tackle our deeply entrenched housing crisis.

“We are honored to have HPM Building Supply and American Savings Bank step up to sponsor the event,” said Jeff Gilbreath, HCL executive director. “These partners have joined us because they understand how critical housing is to our communities. All of us know how hard it is to make sure we have a home for our families. Hui Waiwai is an opportunity to celebrate the solutions that are working, and to recommit ourselves to housing our people and the notion that we can do this when we work together.”

Tickets are still available for this special night. HCL is offering two levels: a $5,000 Pōmaikaʻi Sponsorship, which includes a table of 10 and logo placement and recognition in marketing materials; and a $100 Lehua Sponsorship for one general seat. Seating is limited, so individuals and companies are encouraged to make reservations as soon as possible.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit Eventbrite at Hui Waiwai by Hawaiʻi Community Lending.