Maui County leads state in vacation rental performance in November

Statistics from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism show vacation rental performance statewide in November 2023 and 2024. PC: Screen grab from DBEDT report

While Maui County has had dismal hotel occupancy rates recently, November vacation rental performance statistics present a different picture. Maui has the highest vacation rental occupancy rates of any county in Hawaiʻi, but that’s not really saying much.

Maui County’s vacation rental occupancy rate was 53.4% in November, which was lower than the county’s hotel occupancy rate of 58.9% in the same month, according to statistics from the state Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism.

However, Maui’s vacation rental occupancy rate last month was higher than Oʻahu (50.4%), Hawaiʻi Island (42.2%) and Kauaʻi (45.6%). Maui’s rate is up slightly from November 2023 (52.2%). The sub-region with the highest vacation rental occupancy in November was Oʻahu’s tourism Mecca, Waikīkī (58.4%).

Maui County has the greatest supply of vacation rental unit nights, 239,842 in November, up 1.9% from November 2023, three months after the August 2023 wildfire disaster. Statewide, vacation rental unit supply was also up 1.9% to 803,057 from November 2023 to a year later.

Vacation unit demand was up 4.2% in Maui County, the most in any county. The highest demand anywhere in the state was in Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/ Nāpili/Kapalua, up 9.1% to 55,926.

To see the full vacation rental report for November, click here.