Downed tree and power line results in closure of Kekaulike Avenue
Kekaulike Avenue is closed from Kula Highway to Waipoli Road, due to a large tree on a power line that’s blocking the entire roadway.
A road closure notification was issued by the Maui Police Department at 4:55 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Motorists are asked to drive with caution and avoid the area.
