Maui News

Downed tree and power line results in closure of Kekaulike Avenue

December 30, 2024, 5:38 AM HST
* Updated December 30, 5:39 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kekaulike Avenue is closed from  Kula Highway to Waipoli Road, due to a large tree on a power line that’s blocking the entire roadway.

A road closure notification was issued by the Maui Police Department at 4:55 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Motorists are asked to drive with caution and avoid the area.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments