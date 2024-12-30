Story of loyal companion tied to 442nd Regimental Combat Team retold in new book
Mayor Richard Bissen congratulated illustrator Willie Ito and author Stacey Hayashi at the Maui launch of their book “The Story of Lucy,” the dog who was the loyal mascot for the 442nd Regimental Combat Team’s 3rd Battalion medics during World War II.
After being adopted as a puppy in Luciana, Italy, in July 1944, Lucy traveled through Europe with the medics. A medic brought Lucy to Hawaiʻi after the war ended, according to a County of Maui social media post.
During the book signing earlier this month at Maui Comics & Collectibles in Wailuku, Mayor Bissen presented certificates of recognition to Ho and Hayashi for bringing Lucy’s story to life and to Maui Comics owner Alika Seki, who has supported the project.