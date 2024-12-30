Story of loyal companion tied to 442nd Regimental Combat Team retold in new book

Author Stacey Hayashi (front left) and illustrator Willie Ito pose for a photo outside Maui Comics & Collectibles. PC: County of Maui.

Mayor Richard Bissen congratulated illustrator Willie Ito and author Stacey Hayashi at the Maui launch of their book “The Story of Lucy,” the dog who was the loyal mascot for the 442nd Regimental Combat Team’s 3rd Battalion medics during World War II.

After being adopted as a puppy in Luciana, Italy, in July 1944, Lucy traveled through Europe with the medics. A medic brought Lucy to Hawaiʻi after the war ended, according to a County of Maui social media post.

During the book signing earlier this month at Maui Comics & Collectibles in Wailuku, Mayor Bissen presented certificates of recognition to Ho and Hayashi for bringing Lucy’s story to life and to Maui Comics owner Alika Seki, who has supported the project.

Mayor Bissen (left) with Stacey Hayashi, Alika Seki and Willie Ito. PC: County of Maui

Mayor Bissen talks with book illustrator Willie Ito, who is also known for his work as an animator for Walt Disney Animation Studios, Warner Bros. Cartoons and Hanna-Barbera Productions. PC: County of Maui