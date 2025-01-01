Maui Weather Forecast for January 01, 2025

West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 71 to 84. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 63 to 72. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 71 to 83. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs 74 to 85. North winds up to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thursday: Sunny. Highs 74 to 85. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 68 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 60 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 45 at the visitor center to around 43 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 51 to 71. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 68 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 58 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny. Highs 66 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 54 to 72. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 67 to 85. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A high pressure system building in north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in the forecast through Thursday. Thankfully the winds will be strong enough to blow out all that New Year fireworks smoke by morning. The high pressure system will drift east away from the state late Thursday causing the trade wind speeds will weaken and veer from the southeast direction from Friday into early next week. This pattern shift will bring us back to a sea breeze pattern with limited showers and possibly a return to VOG (Volcanic fOG or smOG) for all islands west of the Big Island. No significant rainfall is expected for the next seven days.

Discussion

In the satellite imagery this morning we see a weakening low level disturbance moving westward across the central and western islands. Enhanced low level clouds will produce brief periods of showers through the early morning hours. Showers will diminish a few hours after sunrise for most islands except for Kauai, where brief showers will linger throughout the day. Farther northwest of Kauai a weakening cold front approaches the Hawaii region, this next system will likely diminish before reaching the state with limited weather impacts.

Looking into the winds, we see a high pressure system moving eastward and building into the Central Pacific basin into Thursday. This migratory high center passage will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in the forecast through Thursday. Trade winds will then weaken from Thursday night into Friday as the high center moves into the East Pacific basin and an approaching cold front stalls out northwest of the state. By Friday, wind directions will veer out of the southeast direction and weaken lasting into early next week. These lighter large scale southeasterly winds will allow sea breezes to expand across all islands. The high pressure ridge aloft will produce a stable environment over the island chain, keeping clouds and shower activity to a minimum. Assuming Kilauea continues erupting at a similar intensity, then the southeasterly wind flow will transport VOG or sulfur dioxide (SO2) from the Kilauea Volcano northward. This VOG plume will likely affect all Hawaiian Islands from Friday into early next week. Increasing VOG concentrations mainly affects people with breathing conditions, similar to smog in a big city.

Peering into the extended range forecast, a weak cold front will approach the islands next week from Tuesday to Wednesday. Southerly wind flow during this time period, ahead of the approaching front may produce brief periods of pop up showers, favoring southern mountain slopes. The latest model consensus shows this shallow front moving into the western islands from around next week Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned.

Aviation

Expect continued moderate to locally breezy trade winds into Thursday. Showers will fall mainly over windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to to early morning hours. Brief MVFR conditions may occur within showers, but otherwise VFR conditions will prevail. Smoke from New Year fireworks that briefly limited visibilities at some TAF sites will dissipate by sunrise.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for moderate turbulence below 090 south through west of high terrain on Maui and the Big Island. This AIRMET may need to be expanded to cover islands farther to the west later today.

Marine

A ridge north of the main Hawaiian islands will maintain fresh to locally strong trade winds into Thursday. The Small Craft Advisory (SCA) has been extended through early Thursday morning for the typical windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island. The ridge will erode from the west as a front approaches, which will cause the winds near the islands to become light southeasterlies from Thursday night and Friday. A stronger front will arrive Monday night and push away the diminished high.

Multiple overlapping northwest swell have been detected at buoy 51001. The most dominant of these swells is expected to build in today and reach advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores from tonight into Thursday. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) start time was delayed six hours to account for the latest 51001 buoy data. The HSA is now in effect from 6 PM this evening through 6 PM Thursday, and has been expanded to include north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui.

A second, even larger, northwest swell event is expected to build into warning level surf heights over the weekend. Based on the latest model guidance, an extra large northwest will build in rapidly on Saturday, linger through Sunday, and gradually tapper off Monday and Monday night. This swell will rise rapidly and quickly produce warning level surf along exposed north and west facing shores as early as Saturday morning.

Surf along south and east facing shores east facing shores is expected to remain small. Conditions will likely be choppy through Friday along east shores due to the breezy trade wind flow.

Fire weather

No critical fire weather conditions are expected for the next seven days. Trade winds will remain at moderate to locally breezy speeds with relative humidities staying above critical levels through the week. Trades will diminish and veer from the southeast direction late Thursday into Friday, allowing sea breezes to expand over all islands into early next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Advisory from 6 PM this evening to 5 PM HST Thursday for Niihau, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Maui Windward West, Kauai North, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Molokai West, Maui Central Valley North, Windward Haleakala.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Thursday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!