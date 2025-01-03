Call for submissions issued for Hawai‘i film and creative content funding support

File (2024): Local filmmaker Matthew Schweitzer. PC: Akakū

The Hawai‘i State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Creative Industries Division has released a request for proposals toward the development of small, mid-sized and microbudget film and creative media projects.

Providing Phase 1 seed funding from the Hawaiʻi Film and Creative Industries Development Fund, the solicitation is to support local filmmakers, media makers and content creators with the goal of supporting the growth of Hawai‘i-originated intellectual property for licensing, distribution and export. The Request for Proposals for project funding is effective now through March 21, 2025 at 4 p.m.

Information sessions detailing the RFP and application process will be hosted for the community via Zoom sessions beginning Jan. 7 through Jan. 17, 2025 and an opportunity to submit written questions is also available.

Total funds allocated for this Phase I solicitation are $400,000, $100,000 for multiple awards ranging from $3,000-$15,000 in the short film category and $300,000 for longer format projects from $16,000 to $50,000. The fund will be open from posting date through March 21, 2025, at 4 p.m. Successful project proposals will define how the works will be developed, budgeted and produced and the potential for festivals or other forms of distribution. These can include digital streaming, web-based online platforms, exhibition/festival competition and other forms of media licensing and distribution opportunities. The full solicitation may be accessed for review at Hawaii Awards & Notices Data System (ehawaii.gov), titled RFP-25-002.

“Opening sources of access to capital is essential for growing new markets for creative media entrepreneurs in Hawaiʻi,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka. “Our call out to content creators and strategic spread of seed funding will both showcase local talent while further positioning the state as a premiere media development hub.”

Established in 2021 by the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, the Hawaiʻi Film and Creative Industries Development Special Fund (Act 193, codified in HRS section 201-113, SLH 2022) authorized DBEDT/CID to utilize monies from appropriations, grants and in 2022 added in the ability to deposit all rental fees from DBEDT-managed media and film facilities and required a .2% contribution from productions who receive a credit from the Hawaiʻi Motion Picture, Digital Media and Film Production Income Tax Credit Program (HRS 235-17).

“The community has been eagerly awaiting this first call for submissions, which marks an important step in more opportunities for Hawaiʻi creatives to access a funding resource to expand their careers,” said Georja Skinner, chief officer of the Creative Industries Division CID at DBEDT. “Through seeding the development of early-stage projects or completion of those underway in various phases of production we’re staking a claim that our growing roster of talent in the islands is a force to be supported, cultivated and expanded here and beyond our shores.”

Key Dates:

Dec. 31, 2024 – RFP Posted

Jan. 7 – 17, 2025 – RFP General Info Sessions (Zoom)

Jan. 20, 2025 – Initial Deadline to Submit Written Questions

Jan. 31, 2025 – State’s Response to Written Questions & Posted Addenda

Feb. 3 – 28, 2025 – As Applicable, Best and Final Offer (BAFO) Proposal Presentations (for those who submit proposals before Feb. 3, 2025, a best and final offer presentation may be required)

Dec. 31, 2024 – March 21, 2025 at 4 p.m. HST– Timeframe for Submission of Proposal Applications

Jan. 3 – April 30, 2025 – Review Committee Convenings/Scoring

Jan. 27 – April 30, 2025 – Award Letters Timeframe

Jan. 27, 2025 – Contracting Process Begins

May 31, 2025 – Contracting Completion Date

How to Apply:

Listing solicitation number RFP-CID-25-002 in the subject line, all proposals shall be sent via email to dbedt.cidrfp@hawaii.gov.

The timeframe for submissions is effective as of the RFP posting and is open through an extended period, closing on March 21, 2025. Applications emailed on March 21, 2025, must be received by 4 p.m., HST. Questions relating to the RFP solicitation may be directed to CID Branch Chief, Rick C. Manayan, at ricky.c.manayan@hawaii.gov.