Utility work to impact traffic on Honoapi‘ilani Highway in Waikapū, Jan. 7-8

Hawaiian Electric crews will be working to upgrade utility poles using bucket trucks on Honoapi‘ilani Highway in the Waikapū area between Kūihelani Highway and Waikō Road on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

The work is to maintain reliable service and involves pole replacements that will impact area traffic during this time. No service interruptions are planned for this work.

For the safety of the public and crews, the work requires a lane shift of the mauka (mountain-side) lane of Honoapi‘ilani Highway within mile markers 3 and 4 heading westbound after the Maui Tropical Plantation in Waikapū.

Safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists through the altered lanes. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for anticipated traffic delays in this immediate area.