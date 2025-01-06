Connors resigns as US Attorney for the District of Hawaiʻi, effective Jan. 19

Clare E. Connors. PC: courtesy

Clare E. Connors submitted her resignation to President Joseph R. Biden Jr., and Attorney General Merrick Garland, which will become effective at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2025.

Connors took the oath of office as United States Attorney for the District of Hawaiʻi on Jan. 3, 2022, after being nominated by President Biden on Sept. 28, 2021, and confirmed by the United States Senate.

“It was a privilege to rejoin this office and to serve Hawaiʻi as the chief federal law enforcement officer,” said Connors. “The Department’s mission – to keep the community safe from threats foreign and domestic; protect civil rights; and uphold the rule of law – is critical to our State’s overall wellbeing and I am honored to have worked alongside the committed public servants who will continue to fulfill it.”

As United States Attorney, Connors served as the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in the District of Hawaiʻi. She oversaw a staff that included approximately 60 attorneys and support personnel. The office is responsible for prosecuting federal crimes in the district, including crimes related to national security, public corruption, drug trafficking, child exploitation, firearms, and violent crime. The office also initiates affirmative civil actions, defends the United States in civil cases, and collects debts owed to the United States.

During her tenure, Connors prioritized public corruption and integrity crimes, and closely collaborated with state and local law enforcement to address organized and violent crime, disrupt large-scale drug activity, and support targeted violence initiatives and mitigation efforts such as Threat Team Hawaiʻi. The office also worked closely with law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute child exploitation crimes as well as to support community efforts through organizations like Weed and Seed Hawaiʻi.

“Connors repeatedly emphasized the important relationship the public has with the federal law enforcement components in Hawaiʻi and encouraged those who witness misconduct, including financial crimes or civil rights violations that could the basis for whistleblower and qui tam actions, to report it to federal authorities,” according to the announcement.