Maui Surf Forecast for January 10, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 18-22 14-18 10-14 8-12 West Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 04:55 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:05 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:27 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 10:28 AM HST. Low -0.4 feet 05:45 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will continue its steady decline. The High Surf Warning (HSW) for exposed north and west facing shores has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory (HSA). Surf is expected to continue to decline tonight into Friday.

A new long-period northwest swell will arrive late Saturday and Saturday night, peak Sunday into Sunday night, then lower Sunday night into Monday. This swell will give a boost to surf along north and west facing shores, but will likely remain below advisory levels. The next in the series of northwest swells will arrive early Monday, peak late Monday and Monday night, then gradually decline through the middle of next week. This swell may reach advisory levels as it peaks.

East shore surf not exposed to the series of northwest swells will remain will remain very small today, then gradually rise Friday through Saturday as the trades return over and upstream of the islands. Surf will then hold relatively steady along east facing shores through the middle of next week.

South shore surf will remain very small through the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.