Applicants sought for independent grand jury counsel

Hoapili Hale, Wailuku home of the 2nd Circuit Court. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The 2nd Circuit Court (Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi) is seeking applicants for independent grand jury counsel.

The state constitution provides that whenever a grand jury is impaneled, an independent counsel is appointed to advise grand jury members. The chief justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court appoints the independent counsel for all four circuits in the state.

Applicants must be non-public employees licensed to practice law in Hawaiʻi. Compensation is set by law.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applicants for the one-year appointment need to submit a letter of interest and resume by Feb. 7. Address letters to: Chief Judge Peter T. Cahill; 2145 Main St.; Wailuku 96793. Or send email to courtroom2.2cc@courts.hawaii.gov.