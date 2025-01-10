Severe weather on Maui results in park, road closures

Severe weather toppled a tree at Kamaʻole Beach Park I in South Maui on Friday. PC: County of Maui

An early-morning thunderstorm that brought heavy rain and flash flooding to Maui forced the closures of certain County parks and roads on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

The Department of Public Works said Okolani Drive and South Kīhei Road from Wailea Alanui Drive to Kilohana in South Maui remain closed as of noon today (Friday, Jan. 10, 2025) due to storm impacts. Also, trees are blocking both lanes on Naʻalae and Waipoli roads Upcountry, and crews are working to clear the roads.

Other County roads and highways that closed due to storm impacts were reopened as of noon.

The Department of Parks and Recreation also closed the following parks and facilities due to debris, damage and power outages from the thunderstorm:

Central Maui: Central Maui Regional Sports Complex; Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool.

South Maui: Keawakapu Beach parking lot; Kīhei Aquatic Center; Kīhei Community Center.

New Kula Ballfield Park’s restrooms will remain closed this weekend due to a main water line break. Portable restrooms will be made available.

Duration of closures will be provided as damage assessments are made.

The operation of various permitted facilities may also be affected, according to Department of Parks and Recreation. Permit holders were directly notified of impacts.

Also, phone service for various Parks and Recreation Department buildings was still out as of midday.

Maui Emergency Management Agency was partially activated this morning after National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Flash Flood Warning for Maui island.

The weather system around 4 a.m. brought high wind, several inches of rain, lightning, thunder and flooding to parts of Maui. NWS lifted the warnings by 7:15 a.m. today.

NWS also issued a Winter Weather Advisory until noon today for Haleakalā Summit area due to 70 mph winds and icy conditions. The summit area reopened at around 1 p.m.