Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 12, 2025

January 11, 2025, 8:00 PM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
8-12
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
1-3




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 06:32 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 02:21 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:17 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 12:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new long-period northwest swell will build tonight, peak Sunday into Sunday night, then lower on Monday. This swell will give a slight boost to surf along north and west facing shores, but will likely remain below advisory levels. The next in the train of northwest swells will arrive late Sunday night, peak Monday through Tuesday, then gradually decline through Thursday. This swell may bring another round of advisory level surf to most north and west facing shores Monday afternoon through Tuesday night. A much larger long-period northwest swell could bring warning level surf to most north and west facing shores next Friday. 


East shore surf not exposed to the series of northwest swells will gradually rise today as the trades return over and upstream of the islands. Surf along east facing shores will then hold relatively steady Sunday, then lower a bit Monday and Tuesday as the trades ease. East shore surf looks to become very small Wednesday and Thursday as the trades become disrupted, with a north swell potentially giving surf a boost next Friday. 


South shore surf will remain very small through the middle of next week. An out of season long-period south swell may move through the islands late next week, bringing a sizable boost to south shore surf. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
