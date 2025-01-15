Maui Weather Forecast for January 15, 2025

West Side

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 75 to 80. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 83. North winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs around 82. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 67 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 78 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 65. East winds up to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 65 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 44 at the visitor center to around 42 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 62 at the summit. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 67 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 78 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 78. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northeast winds up to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 77. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 84. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 70. East winds up to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 82. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to locally breezy trades will ease today and tonight. Trade showers are expected to diminish as well, though some showers could linger for windward Big Island and Maui through tonight. A relatively weak and disorganized cold front will push down the chain Thursday night through Saturday. Unstable air associated with the front should enhance showers during this period, with a small chance for a couple rumbles of thunder for Maui and the Big Island on Friday. More stable and dry air should fill in behind the front on a rather cool northerly flow which will shift around to northeast trades over the Holiday weekend.

Discussion

Currently at the surface, a 1029 mb high is centered around 1200 miles north-northeast of Honolulu, while a cold front is positioned around 900 miles west-northwest of Kauai. The resulting gradient is producing moderate to locally breezy trade winds across the island chain early this morning. Infrared satellite imagery shows partly to mostly cloudy conditions in windward areas as well as leeward sections of the Big Island, with clear to partly cloudy skies elsewhere. Main short term focus revolves around trade wind trends and rain chances.

Moderate to locally breezy trades will ease up today through Thursday as a front approaches from the northwest. The winds will become light enough to allow land and sea breezes to dominate late tonight and Thursday. A cold front will then slide southeastward down the island chain Thursday night through early Saturday. Light to moderate west to southwest winds will develop in advance of the front, while moderate northwest to north winds fill in behind it. The front should have cleared the Big Island by late Saturday, with moderate to locally breezy northeasterly trades expected Saturday night through Sunday night as high pressure builds eastward to the north of the state. The trades will then ease up again early next week as the next front approaches the island chain from the northwest.

As for the remaining weather details, fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail this morning with showers favoring windward slopes and coasts. Mid-level ridging will build over the islands reducing shower coverage considerably this afternoon and tonight. The exception may be over windward Maui and the Big Island where an area of enhanced moisture appears to move in from the east bringing an increase in shower activity tonight. Fairly dry and stable weather will continue on Thursday, with morning showers favoring windward sections of Maui and the Big Island, with a few daytime heating showers developing over the interior of the islands in the afternoon. There remains some uncertainty regarding the timing and strength of the late week cold front, but overall we should see an increase in showers in association with the front as it progresses southeastward down the island chain Thursday night through Saturday. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms over the higher terrain of Maui and the Big Island Friday afternoon, which could bring some wintry precip to the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea if they occur. Behind the front drier and more stable conditions will build in. Fairly dry and stable conditions should then prevail Saturday night through early next week, with showers limited primarily to windward slopes and coasts.

Aviation

Moderate trades slightly weakening through tonight as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Low cigs and SHRA should be focused over windward and mauka areas. Brief MVFR conds can be expected in SHRA but otherwise, VFR should prevail.

No AIRMETs are in effect.

Marine

A cold front and low pressure system passing just north of the island chain will weaken the trade winds through the day. A light wind regime with expanding near shore land and sea breezes will expand in coverage from Thursday through the end of the week. The cold front will move into the northwestern Hawaiian Islands Thursday night then slide southeastward down the island chain into Saturday supported by an upper level trough. Expect numerous showers with this next system, including the potential for thunderstorms over the easternmost waters.

The current long period northwest swell will continue to decline today. The forerunners of the next significant northwest swell will move into the islands by Thursday night, and then swiftly build above warning thresholds along exposed north and west facing shores from late Friday into Saturday, then falling to advisory thresholds by Sunday. Another medium period northwest swell is forecast to fill in from Tuesday to Wednesday of next week, keeping surf heights elevated along north and west facing shores.

Surf along south facing shores will remain very small through this afternoon. A small long period south swell boost will develop from tonight into Thursday, peaking by Friday, and slowly lowering through the weekend. PacIOOS buoy observations located in American Samoa peaked above model guidance, suggesting surf may peak near or just below High Surf Advisory levels.

Surf along east facing shores will slowly decline through the end of the week as trade winds diminish. A small north swell could potentially elevate surf along exposed shorelines on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fire weather

No critical fire conditions anticipated during the forecast period, although we will keep an eye on Saturday and Sunday which could feature the lowest post-frontal relative humidities and a relative peak in N or NE winds. For now, both wind speeds and humidity levels are not expected to reach Red Flag Warning criteria concurrently, but guidance suggests it may be close, particularly on Sunday.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

