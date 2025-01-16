Maui News

Traffic Advisory: Crews repair traffic light pole at Hāna / Haleakalā Highway intersection

January 16, 2025, 8:16 AM HST
(8 a.m., Jan. 16, 2025) PC: Valerie Toro

Update: 6:30 a.m., Jan. 16, 2025

Crews are working this morning to repair a traffic light pole that was damaged during a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Hāna Highway and Haleakalā Highway.

As of 6:30 a.m., east bound lanes remained open, but Kahului bound lanes were being diverted to the back side of the airport.

