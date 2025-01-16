Maui News
Traffic Advisory: Crews repair traffic light pole at Hāna / Haleakalā Highway intersection
A
A
A
Update: 6:30 a.m., Jan. 16, 2025
Crews are working this morning to repair a traffic light pole that was damaged during a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Hāna Highway and Haleakalā Highway.
As of 6:30 a.m., east bound lanes remained open, but Kahului bound lanes were being diverted to the back side of the airport.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments