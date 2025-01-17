Lele Aloha launches Hauola Awards to support rebuilding efforts in Lahaina

Lele Aloha donations. Courtesy photos

Lele Aloha announced the launch of the Hauola Awards, a grant program aimed at supporting the rebuilding, re-establishing, and reinvigorating of communities affected by the 2023 Maui fires. In response to the unprecedented destruction, Lele Aloha stands committed to providing immediate relief and aiding long-term recovery efforts.

Inspired by the Hawaiian ʻŌlelo noʻēau, “Ka laʻi o Hauola” (The Calm of Hauola), the awards take their name from the Hauola stone, a symbol of healing and rebirth in Lahaina near the ferry pier. Just as the stone has long provided a space for reflection and rejuvenation, the Hauola Awards will serve to extend the life, health, and wellbeing of the community as it embarks on the path to recovery.

“The course to recovery and into rejuvenated communities is a long one, but the need for relief and aid is immediate, its short sighted, its today,” said Archie Kalepa, waterman and founder of Lele Aloha. “The Hauola Awards represent our commitment to helping Lahaina heal and thrive once again.”

Grant Program Overview:

Awards are intended to assist in the rebuild of areas and communities affected by the 2023 Maui Fires. Priority will be given to those engaged in rebuilding the Lahaina community through:

Capital Improvements

Planning and Permitting

Support for Community Programs

Education and Certification Costs

Food Security

Access to Health Services

Eligibility Criteria:

Individual Awards:

Must be a resident of an area affected by the 2023 Maui Wildfires.

Must demonstrate financial need.

Priority will be given to Lahaina homeowners and/or generational residents.

Organization Awards:

Must be a grassroots group, small non-profit organization, or small local business (annual operating budget under $1.5M).

Must demonstrate financial need.

Must provide services to the Lahaina community or families impacted by the fires.

Applying for the Hauola Awards is simple and easy. Interested applicants can apply online at LeleAloha.org. A downloadable PDF application is also available for those who prefer to apply by paper.

The recipients of the Hauola Awards will be selected by a committee comprising members of the Lele Aloha Board and representatives from the community – Amy Kahula, Eric Aquero, and Oralani Koa.

The Hauola Awards follow Lele Aloha’s recent distribution of $240,000 in funding to 14 spiritual centers in Lahaina that were affected by the fires. This effort underscores the organization’s unwavering dedication to revitalizing Lahaina and ensuring that the community’s cultural, spiritual, and social needs are met during this challenging time.

For more information about the Hauola Awards and how to apply, visit LeleAloha.org or contact info@lelealoha.org.