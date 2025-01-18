Schatz announces 65 nominees for US Military Service Academies
US Sen. Brian Schatz on Friday announced the names of 65 students he nominated to attend the nation’s military service academies.
“These students represent the very best of Hawai‘i, and it’s an honor to nominate them to our nation’s military service academies,” Schatz said. “I commend them for their commitment to serving our country, and wish them the very best.”
The United States Air Force Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy, the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy are highly selective post-secondary institutions. The academies will evaluate the nominees and determine which will be given Offers of Appointment for the Class of 2029. Upon graduation these students become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces.
Schatz nominated the following individuals:
US Air Force Academy
- Teague Baerman, Kailua, Kalāheo High School
- Natalie Garana, Waikōloa, Kealakehe High School
- Kai Im, Honolulu, Punahou School
- London Isbell, Kailua, Kailua High School
- Sonny Kaneakua-Chang, Kaunakakai, Aka‘ula School
- Sammi Kinoshita, Wailuku, Baldwin High School
- Boston Kobayashi, Hilo, Waiākea High School
- Akaecia Mateo, Honolulu, Moanalua High School
- Katalina Perry, Wailuku, Kīhei Charter School
- Tuan Pettaway, Waipahu, Mililani High School
- Nalei Shannon, Kāne‘ohe, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama
- Tayson Tiitii, ‘Ewa Beach, Punahou School and Air Force Academy Preparatory School
- Connor Tumaneng, Wailuku, Baldwin High School
- Lylah Worsley, ‘Ewa Beach, Mililani High School
- Brad Yoakley, Honolulu, Radford High School
US Military Academy at West Point
- Reggie Adams, Lāna‘i City, Lāna‘i High and Elementary School
- Noah Ahn, ‘Aiea, Moanalua High School
- Johnathan Aspera, Kapolei, Mid-Pacific Institute
- Teague Baerman, Kailua, Kalāheo High School
- Aidan Bowers, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Bruno Bruyere, Kailua, Maryknoll School
- Auli‘i Ching, Kaunakakai, Moloka‘i High School
- Sidney Cogswell, ‘Aiea, Punahou School
- Isabella Cordes, Kailua, Kalāheo High School
- Alexander Cramer, Mililani, Mililani High School
- Constantine Cramer, Mililani, Mililani High School
- Zxyrhy Esperon, Waimānalo, ‘Iolani School
- Andrew Howell, Kailua, Le Jardin Academy
- Akahai Hudgens, Kailua, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama
- London Isbell, Kailua, Kailua High School
- Jose Layugan, Wahiawā, Leilehua High School
- Marc Okada, ‘Ewa Beach, Campbell High School
- Rafael Ortiz, Mililani, Mililani High School
- Tuan Pettaway, Waipahu, Mililani High School
- Obadiah Scroggins Jr., Wahiawā, Leilehua High School
- Temana Shimasaki, Mililani, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama
- Naighgel Sudio, Lāna‘i City, Lāna‘i High and Elementary School
- Samantha Teschler, Lāhainā, Maui Preparatory Academy
- Connor Tumaneng, Wailuku, Baldwin High School
- Daniel Wadolowski, Okinawa, Kadena High School (JaSenapan)
- Cole Whiteman, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Tyler Wilson, Honolulu, Mid-Pacific Institute
- Jia Qi Zhan, Honolulu, Roosevelt High School
US Naval Academy
- Jacob Barner, Honolulu, Radford High School
- Bruno Bruyere, Kailua, Maryknoll School
- Isabella Cordes, Kailua, Kalāheo High School
- Tatum Crockett, Kāne‘ohe, St. Andrew’s Schools
- Maddox DelleFave, Kīhei, Kīhei Charter School
- Akahai Hudgens, Kailua, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama
- William Knight, Kailua, Kalāheo High School
- Akaecia Mateo, Honolulu, Moanalua High School
- Mia Monday, Kailua, Kalāheo High School
- Jack Poepoe, Kailua, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama
- Joshua Rayman, Honolulu, Radford High School
- Alicya Robson, ‘Ewa Beach, Campbell High School
- Samantha Teschler, Lāhainā, Maui Preparatory Academy
- Cole Whiteman, Honolulu, Punahou School
- Nicholas Williams, Kāne‘ohe, Punahou School
US Merchant Marine Academy
- Daniel Arima, Honolulu, ‘Iolani School
- Isabella Cordes, Kailua, Kalāheo High School
- Aaron Davis, Honolulu, Hawai‘i Technology Academy and Marine Military Academy
- Maddox DelleFave, Kīhei, Kīhei Charter School
- Amy Gushiken, Hilo, Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i
- Cooper Johnson, Honolulu, Radford High School
- Gabriel Kelley, Kapa‘a, Island School
Schatz’ nominations follow the 39 Hawai‘i nominees selected by Sen. Mazie K. Hirono on Jan. 10, 2025.