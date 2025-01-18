Schatz announces 65 nominees for US Military Service Academies

US Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaiʻi has nominated 65 students for the military service academies. Photo Courtesy: US Naval Academy

US Sen. Brian Schatz on Friday announced the names of 65 students he nominated to attend the nation’s military service academies.

“These students represent the very best of Hawai‘i, and it’s an honor to nominate them to our nation’s military service academies,” Schatz said. “I commend them for their commitment to serving our country, and wish them the very best.”

The United States Air Force Academy, United States Merchant Marine Academy, the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy are highly selective post-secondary institutions. The academies will evaluate the nominees and determine which will be given Offers of Appointment for the Class of 2029. Upon graduation these students become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces.

Schatz nominated the following individuals:

US Air Force Academy

Teague Baerman, Kailua, Kalāheo High School

Natalie Garana, Waikōloa, Kealakehe High School

Kai Im, Honolulu, Punahou School

London Isbell, Kailua, Kailua High School

Sonny Kaneakua-Chang, Kaunakakai, Aka‘ula School

Sammi Kinoshita, Wailuku, Baldwin High School

Boston Kobayashi, Hilo, Waiākea High School

Akaecia Mateo, Honolulu, Moanalua High School

Katalina Perry, Wailuku, Kīhei Charter School

Tuan Pettaway, Waipahu, Mililani High School

Nalei Shannon, Kāne‘ohe, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama

Tayson Tiitii, ‘Ewa Beach, Punahou School and Air Force Academy Preparatory School

Connor Tumaneng, Wailuku, Baldwin High School

Lylah Worsley, ‘Ewa Beach, Mililani High School

Brad Yoakley, Honolulu, Radford High School

US Military Academy at West Point

Reggie Adams, Lāna‘i City, Lāna‘i High and Elementary School

Noah Ahn, ‘Aiea, Moanalua High School

Johnathan Aspera, Kapolei, Mid-Pacific Institute

Teague Baerman, Kailua, Kalāheo High School

Aidan Bowers, Honolulu, Punahou School

Bruno Bruyere, Kailua, Maryknoll School

Auli‘i Ching, Kaunakakai, Moloka‘i High School

Sidney Cogswell, ‘Aiea, Punahou School

Isabella Cordes, Kailua, Kalāheo High School

Alexander Cramer, Mililani, Mililani High School

Constantine Cramer, Mililani, Mililani High School

Zxyrhy Esperon, Waimānalo, ‘Iolani School

Andrew Howell, Kailua, Le Jardin Academy

Akahai Hudgens, Kailua, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama

London Isbell, Kailua, Kailua High School

Jose Layugan, Wahiawā, Leilehua High School

Marc Okada, ‘Ewa Beach, Campbell High School

Rafael Ortiz, Mililani, Mililani High School

Tuan Pettaway, Waipahu, Mililani High School

Obadiah Scroggins Jr., Wahiawā, Leilehua High School

Temana Shimasaki, Mililani, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama

Naighgel Sudio, Lāna‘i City, Lāna‘i High and Elementary School

Samantha Teschler, Lāhainā, Maui Preparatory Academy

Connor Tumaneng, Wailuku, Baldwin High School

Daniel Wadolowski, Okinawa, Kadena High School (JaSenapan)

Cole Whiteman, Honolulu, Punahou School

Tyler Wilson, Honolulu, Mid-Pacific Institute

Jia Qi Zhan, Honolulu, Roosevelt High School

US Naval Academy

Jacob Barner, Honolulu, Radford High School

Bruno Bruyere, Kailua, Maryknoll School

Isabella Cordes, Kailua, Kalāheo High School

Tatum Crockett, Kāne‘ohe, St. Andrew’s Schools

Maddox DelleFave, Kīhei, Kīhei Charter School

Akahai Hudgens, Kailua, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama

William Knight, Kailua, Kalāheo High School

Akaecia Mateo, Honolulu, Moanalua High School

Mia Monday, Kailua, Kalāheo High School

Jack Poepoe, Kailua, Kamehameha Schools Kapālama

Joshua Rayman, Honolulu, Radford High School

Alicya Robson, ‘Ewa Beach, Campbell High School

Samantha Teschler, Lāhainā, Maui Preparatory Academy

Cole Whiteman, Honolulu, Punahou School

Nicholas Williams, Kāne‘ohe, Punahou School

US Merchant Marine Academy

Daniel Arima, Honolulu, ‘Iolani School

Isabella Cordes, Kailua, Kalāheo High School

Aaron Davis, Honolulu, Hawai‘i Technology Academy and Marine Military Academy

Maddox DelleFave, Kīhei, Kīhei Charter School

Amy Gushiken, Hilo, Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i

Cooper Johnson, Honolulu, Radford High School

Gabriel Kelley, Kapa‘a, Island School

Schatz’ nominations follow the 39 Hawai‘i nominees selected by Sen. Mazie K. Hirono on Jan. 10, 2025.