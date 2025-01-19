Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona to debut ‘KAHENEWAI’OLU’ at the MACC, Feb. 1

Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona is set to perform with Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua and special guest artists at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Feb. 1, 2025. PC: MACC

Grammy nominee and multi Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona will celebrate the release of his highly anticipated senior musical project, “KAHENEWAI’OLU,” with a special performance at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m.

The Maui-born musician, vocalist, songwriter, record producer, kumu hula and educator earned the Male Vocalist of the Year and Most Promising Artist awards at the 2014 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. Kukona is one of only six Hawaiian musicians to be awarded both awards on a debut music album – Hanu ʻAʻala. The success of this album also earned a nomination in the 57th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Regional Roots Music Album. He also went on to be awarded the Male Vocalist of the Year award at the 2018 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.

The Feb. 1 show features students of Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua and special guest artists including Raiatea Helm & Kamakakēhau Fernandez. Pre-show festivities feature the musical stylings of Kamalei Kawa’a.

Tickets are $50 (GA), plus applicable fees. Tickets available at Mauiarts.org.

The MACC will be collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank during this event. Patrons should bring needed items for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.