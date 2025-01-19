Maui Weather Forecast for January 19, 2025

West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 73 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 63 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Martin Luther King Jr Day: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 73 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 82. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 71. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Martin Luther King Jr Day: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 81. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 77 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 65 near the shore to around 47 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Martin Luther King Jr Day: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 77 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 67. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Martin Luther King Jr Day: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 79. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 64 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Martin Luther King Jr Day: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 66 at the summit. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 77 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 65 near the shore to around 47 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Martin Luther King Jr Day: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 77 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 68 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 61. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Martin Luther King Jr Day: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 68 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 65 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 53 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Martin Luther King Jr Day: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 65 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Post-frontal dry and stable conditions dominate the Hawaiian Island weather regime through the day. Recent northerly winds have transitioned to traditional trade wind flow. Gentle to locally breezy trades will persist through Tuesday afternoon. Shower activity will favor windward and mauka areas Monday and Tuesday. A major mid week pattern change may develop in response to an evolving northern upper trough digging south toward the islands. This will increase precipitation chances although there is a fair amount of uncertainty regarding this trough's potential impact upon regional winds and rainfall distribution.

Discussion

Today will be another beautiful day in paradise as the region remains under a dry air mass and gentle trade winds. Surface observations have many communities waking up to mainly clear to partly cloudy skies in the middle 60s to lower 70s, with middle 50 to lower 60 dew points, under gentle trades. With the exception of higher vog concentrations south of Halema'uma'u crater over Big Island's Ka'u region, skies will remain mainly clear with the occasional band of windward stratocumulus streaming by to the south. Recent UH vog modeling keeps SO2 emissions focused over the south and east-facing slopes of Big Island through tomorrow, with lighter concentrations wrapping around into leeward Kona regions. Due to strengthened trades providing better mixing throughout the near 5k ft boundary layer depth, volcanic emissions are not expected to reach the smaller islands. Other than a sprinkle here or there within higher elevations, statewide weather will remain dry through this afternoon. Today's weather will be very similar to yesterday's with a cool morning leading to a comfortably warm day in upper 70s to lower 80s at or near the coast, lower to middle 60s above a few thousand feet elevation. Surface high pressure establishing itself north northeast of the island chain will create a tight enough gradient back toward the islands to produce a few days of gentle to breezy trades. A subtle increase in lower to middle layer moisture advancing in from the north will introduce more areal showers to the typically wetter windward areas and mauka slopes. Mid to upper level ridging nosing in from the west will maintain enough background stability, in tandem with slightly lower than seasonable precipitable waters, to limit any widespread significant rainfall through Tuesday.

The general model consensus going into the middle of the week depicts falling heights downstream of a deepening Central Pacific upper trough diving south toward the state. Uncertainty in this mid to late week unstable wet and windier scenario remains moderate regarding the development and timing of this positive- becoming-negatively tilted trough's mid to late week potential impact upon the islands. There is a possibility that a closed off low will develop in the base of the trough as it reaches our far northern offshore waters late Wednesday into Thursday. While there is less inconsistency between the GFS and EC solutions, the signal is there for a weather regime change Wednesday through Friday. While the 19/00Z deterministic EC solution rotates a small surface low near Kauai on Friday. About a third of the EC Ensemble members develop a near 1000 mb cut off low well north of the chain (even less members in the GFS ENS). Not one member from either ensemble drops it over the state. Thus, the more likely scenario will be of a cold front passing through the area Thursday; strengthening post-frontal northwesterly winds over the western half of the state with moderate southwesterlies leading the boundary over the eastern half of the state. A myriad of concerns would include the monitoring of locally higher rain accumulations and the subsequent flooding potential, strong gusty winds along with the vicinity thunderstorms that will all be dependent upon the movement (or retrogradation) of a cut-off low meandering north of the state.

Aviation

VFR conditions will prevail, with moderate northeast trades and scattered low clouds over windward areas. No AIRMETs are expected.

Marine

A high pressure system passing just north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep gentle to fresh trade winds in the forecast into Monday. A shallow cold front approaching and then moving into the islands on Tuesday and Wednesday will produce more variable winds along and east of the frontal band. Northwesterly winds will build in behind the front as it passes through each island. A wet weather pattern remains in the forecast with chances for some thunderstorm activity along the front.

The current long period northwest swell will slowly decline today. Surf heights along north and west facing shores will steadily decrease in line with this decreasing swell energy. The High Surf Advisory along exposed north and west facing shores remains in effect and will likely be cancelled later this afternoon as surf heights are expected to fall below our advisory thresholds. The next northwest swell may produce advisory level surf along exposed north and west facing shores from Tuesday into Wednesday, then slowly fade through the end of the week.

East facing shore surf will remain choppy the next few days as the trades build, and background south swell will keep surf small on south facing shores through the coming week.

The Small Craft Advisory (SCA) remains in effect for waters windier waters around Maui and the Big Island.

Fire weather

Drier air will continue to move across the state, keeping minimum afternoon relative humidity values at near critical thresholds. However, winds look to remain just weak enough to preclude critical fire weather conditions. While daytime more leeward wind protected humidities may dip into the upper forties at times the next few days, winds should remain on the low side of 20 mph. Thus, the likelihood for critical fire weather conditions remains relatively low through Tuesday.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Niihau, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Maui Windward West, Kauai North, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Molokai West, Maui Central Valley North, Windward Haleakala.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Monday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters.

