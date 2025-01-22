Event on Saturday addresses the looming expiration of Maui’s eviction moratorium

County of Maui aerial photo of Central Maui housing.

Gov. Josh Green’s eviction moratorium for Maui will expire on Feb. 4, 2025. To provide information and answer questions about what this means for renters and landlords, the State and Maui Mediation Services will hold an event this Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cameron Center in Wailuku.

Event flyer. More information can be found at mauimediation.org.

Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura issued information on the process saying Act 202, which took effect in July of 2024, establishes a fair, mediation-based process for resolving rent disputes between landlords and tenants. Per the governor’s office, this law ensures that both parties have access to support and resources to address overdue rent without immediately resorting to court action.

Starting Feb. 5, 2025, landlords and tenants have the opportunity to engage in free, state-funded mediation facilitated by Maui Mediation Services, before filing for eviction in court. This process is designed to prevent sudden evictions.