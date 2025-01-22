Maui Surf Forecast for January 23, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 10-15 10-15 12-16 West Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 6-8 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 12:18 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northwest winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 03:48 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A pair of large long-period and short-period northwest swells filled in during the day today and is now producing large disorganized surf along north facing shores. A High Surf Advisory is now in effect for north facing exposures through Friday. A storm-force low currently located roughly 700 miles north of Oahu is expected to send a large north to north-northwest swell Thursday into Friday. This swell should arrive Thursday afternoon into the evening and peak Thursday night then gradually decline on Friday. A series of moderate northwest to north-northwest swells are possible early next week.

Surf will continue to remain at background levels along south facing shores through the weekend. Surf along select east facing shores should see an increase late Thursday into Friday as the north swell fills in.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.