Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 23, 2025

January 22, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
10-15
10-15
12-16 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
6-8 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
West winds around 10 mph, becoming

                            northwest. 		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 12:18 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northwest winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 03:48 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A pair of large long-period and short-period northwest swells filled in during the day today and is now producing large disorganized surf along north facing shores. A High Surf Advisory is now in effect for north facing exposures through Friday. A storm-force low currently located roughly 700 miles north of Oahu is expected to send a large north to north-northwest swell Thursday into Friday. This swell should arrive Thursday afternoon into the evening and peak Thursday night then gradually decline on Friday. A series of moderate northwest to north-northwest swells are possible early next week. 


Surf will continue to remain at background levels along south facing shores through the weekend. Surf along select east facing shores should see an increase late Thursday into Friday as the north swell fills in. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
