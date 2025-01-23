West Maui Greenway RAISEs the bar: Federal grant fuels vision for a resilient future

Ukumehame Beach Park to Launiupoko. PC: West Maui Greenway Alliance

A vision decades in the making is now becoming a reality with the announcement of a $15.43 million federal grant to fund the West Maui Greenway. The grant is from the US Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity or ‘RAISE’ program.

Proposed as a safe and sustainable multi-use transportation alternative to Honoapiʻilani Highway, advocates say the 25-mile bike and pedestrian pathway is set to connect communities, boost safety, promote sustainability and support West Maui’s ongoing recovery following the devastating Lahaina fire.

The community is encouraged to help shape the vision for the Greenway and West Maui Highway realignment at several upcoming engagement meetings. The first meeting will take place this evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lahainaluna High School cafeteria, with a virtual option available via Zoom.

Securing the RAISE Grant was the result of unwavering support and collaboration among many key partners, including: Maui County, the Department of Public Works, Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization, Hawaii Department of Transportation, county, state and federal legislators and more.

While the grant is allocated to Segments 3, 4 and 5 of the West Maui Greenway, the West Maui Greenway Alliance says it is vital to continue advocating for the completion of the entire project. This is a unique opportunity to build on the momentum and ensure the vision of a 25-mile continuous pathway connecting communities across West Maui becomes a reality.

The West Maui Greenway project aligns with Maui’s long-term goals of creating resilient infrastructure, fostering healthy lifestyles and promoting economic revitalization. Designed as a dedicated space for pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorized users, the Greenway:

Provide Safe Alternatives: The Greenway aims to offer a secure route for walking and biking, reducing reliance on cars and enhancing access to key areas across West Maui.

Foster Community Wellness: By encouraging active transportation and outdoor activities, the project aims to support healthier lifestyles and improve residents’ quality of life.

Address Climate Challenges: The Greenway reflects Maui’s commitment to climate-friendly solutions, reducing carbon emissions and creating a greener future.

“The West Maui Greenway isn’t just a transportation project—it’s a symbol of hope and resilience,” said Saman Dias, lead advocate, West Maui Greenway Alliance. “This path will provide a safer, healthier, and more sustainable way for residents to experience Maui while supporting our recovery efforts and strengthening our community ties.”

The Lahaina fire reshaped Maui in profound ways, but it also highlighted the community’s resilience and determination to rebuild. The West Maui Greenway is a crucial part of this recovery, offering a path to reconnect and reimagine the future of West Maui.

“This grant allows us to finally move forward on a project that has been in the works for over 50 years,” said Donna Clayton, one of the lead advocates. “The timing couldn’t be better as we look to rebuild not only our physical infrastructure but also our community’s spirit.”

Community meetings

The Department of Transportation has recently released a Draft Environmental Impact Study proposing the relocation of a 6.5-mile segment of the Honoapiʻilani Highway. This segment, from Ukumehame to Launiupoko, could be moved mauka to protect a vital roadway from rising sea levels and climate change impacts.

Another project, called “Olowalu: The Road to Resilience,” focuses on what should be done with the old highway corridor once the realignment occurs. The study officially began in November 2024 and is expected to run through May 2026, according to the project page.

“Olowalu: The Road to Resilience” prioritizes the protection and restoration of the Olowalu-Ukumehame reef system and coastal zone while incorporating park spaces, traditional bio-cultural practices and nature-based solutions such as living shoreline systems.

Public engagement is a core part of this effort, with meetings scheduled to gather community input on how the area can best support ecological, cultural and recreational goals.

Both initiatives—the highway realignment and the future use of the old corridor —are crucial to ensuring the resilience and sustainability of West Maui. Community members are encouraged to participate in the following events to shape these projects:

Draft Environmental Impact Study for Highway Realignment: In-person: Jan. 23, 5–8 p.m., Lahainaluna High School cafeteria

Virtual: Jan. 28, 5–8 p.m. Zoom link

Submit Comments by Feb. 24: Email: ken.tatsuguchi@hawaii.gov or honoapiilanieis@online.wspis.com Online: honoapiilanihwyimprovements.com/stay-involved Mail: Ken Tatsuguchi, Planning Branch, 869 Punchbowl St., #301, Honolulu, HI 96813

Olowalu: The Road to Resilience Engagement Meetings: In-person: Jan. 30, 5:30–7:30 p.m., Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria (light

dinner provided)

dinner provided) Virtual: Feb. 11, 12–1:30 p.m., and Feb. 13, 5:30–7 p.m.

Visit Engagement Website for Updates: Olowalu Project Site

These opportunities for public input will help shape the future of West Maui’s transportation and coastal resilience, ensuring that both projects align with community values and sustainability goals.

For updates and more information about the West Maui Greenway, visit www.westmauigreenway.org or contact West Maui Greenway Alliance here.