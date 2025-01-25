Hawaiʻi Women’s Legislative Caucus presents 2025 bill package focused on women’s rights, reproductive rights and more

Members of the Women’s Legislative Caucus present their 2025 bill package on Oʻahu, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. PC: Hawaiʻi State Legislature

Members of the bipartisan Hawaiʻi Women’s Legislative Caucus led a panel discussion Wednesday in collaboration with the YWCA of Oʻahu to present their 2025 legislative package.

The package presents five bills, including one that would expand a three-year women’s court pilot program to the Second Circuit district of Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

“Every session, the Women’s Legislative Caucus continues its efforts to support Hawaiʻi’s women, children, and families,” said House Vice Speaker Linda Ichiyama. “This year, our package includes bills to improve access to health care and protect minors, to advance gender equity in our K-12 public schools and to assist women who are justice-involved.”

The package includes the following five bills:

SB526 / HB727 : Relating to the Women’s Court – Establishes a temporary three-year women’s court pilot program within the second, third, and fifth circuits. Establishes temporary positions. Requires a report. Appropriates funds. Sunsets 6/30/2028.

– Establishes a temporary three-year women’s court pilot program within the second, third, and fifth circuits. Establishes temporary positions. Requires a report. Appropriates funds. Sunsets 6/30/2028. SB297 / HB728 : Proposing a Constitutional Amendment to the Constitution of the State of Hawaiʻi to Protect the Right to Reproductive Freedom – Amends the Hawaiʻi State Constitution to prohibit the State from denying or interfering with an individual’s reproductive freedom, including the right to choose to obtain an abortion and to obtain or use contraceptives.

Amends the Hawaiʻi State Constitution to prohibit the State from denying or interfering with an individual’s reproductive freedom, including the right to choose to obtain an abortion and to obtain or use contraceptives. SB528 / HB729 : Relating to Marriage of Minors – Raises the minimum age to enter into marriage from sixteen to eighteen years of age. Repeals the authority of parents and the family court to consent to a minor’s marriage. Repeals spousal cohabitation after the parties attain legal age as an exception for an annulment based on nonage. Makes conforming amendments.

Raises the minimum age to enter into marriage from sixteen to eighteen years of age. Repeals the authority of parents and the family court to consent to a minor’s marriage. Repeals spousal cohabitation after the parties attain legal age as an exception for an annulment based on nonage. Makes conforming amendments. SB527 / HB730 : Relating to Education – Establishes, and appropriates funds for, five full-time equivalent (5.0 FTE) positions within the Civil Rights Compliance Branch of the Department of Education for Title IX compliance and gender equity in athletics.

– Establishes, and appropriates funds for, five full-time equivalent (5.0 FTE) positions within the Civil Rights Compliance Branch of the Department of Education for Title IX compliance and gender equity in athletics. SB296 / HB731 : Relating to Minors Authorizes a physician, upon consultation with a minor patient who indicates that the minor was the victim of a sexual offense, with the consent of the minor patient, to perform customary and necessary examinations to obtain evidence of the sexual offense and may prescribe for and treat the patient for any immediate condition caused by the sexual offense. Provides that the consent of the parent, parents, or legal guardian of a minor offender who has been committed to the Hawaiʻi youth correctional facilities is not necessary in order to authorize hospital, medical, mental health, dental, emergency health, or emergency surgical care.

“A few years ago, the WLC helped to create a pilot program for the first women’s court in Hawaiʻi, to recognize the different pathways that women enter the criminal justice system,” said House Minority Leader Lauren Matsumoto. “We are proud to include a bill in our package to support the expansion of this successful program, Mohala Wahine, to the neighbor islands.”

“Our Women’s Legislative Caucus is crucial for elevating the voices of women in policymaking, along with protecting and advocating for the most underserved communities,” said Senate Vice President Michelle Kidani. “When women lead, we bring viewpoints that prioritize equity, social justice, and the well-being of those who have historically been marginalized. By working together, we ensure that our laws reflect the diverse needs of our communities.”

“The 2025 Women’s Legislative Caucus is critical in advocating for the women in our state,” stated Sen. Lynn DeCoite. “As women legislators, we bring diverse perspectives, unwavering determination, and a deep commitment to shaping laws that reflect the needs and aspirations of all people. Our voices are not just heard—they are the catalysts for change that move us closer to a more just and inclusive society. I am honored to serve as co-convener for the 2025 Women’s Legislative Caucus and am looking forward to working with my fellow women legislators during this session.”

This year, the WLC honors former Sen. Maile Shimabukuro by dedicating its legislative package to her. Shimabukuro served in the Hawaiʻi State Legislature for over twenty years, tirelessly advocating for women’s rights as a steadfast supporter of the WLC.

The WLC is a formal, bipartisan, and bicameral caucus dedicated to advancing legislation that improves the lives of women, children, and families. The 2025 WLC Co-Conveners are Senators Michelle N. Kidani (D-18, Mililani Town, portion of Waipi‘o Gentry, Crestview, Waikele, portion of Waipahu, Village Park, Royal Kunia) and Lynn DeCoite (D-7, Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaho‘olawe and Molokini), and Representatives Linda Ichiyama (D-31, Salt Lake, Āliamanu, Makalapa, Pearl Harbor) and Lauren Matsumoto (D-38, Portions of Mililani and Waipio Acres, Mililani Mauka).

In the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, there are 23 women Representatives among the 51 members and 8 women Senators among the 25 members.

See the entire 2025 Women’s Legislative Caucus Package here.