Maui News

Education and physical sciences earn top rankings for UH Mānoa

January 26, 2025, 10:00 AM HST
Students at Mānoa. Photo Courtesy: University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa 

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa earned high rankings in the 2025 Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject, released Jan. 22.

Ten academic disciplines at UH Mānoa achieved high rankings, including top 200 world status in education, arts and humanities, and physical sciences. These rankings are among the most recognized global assessments of academic and research excellence.

Out of over 25,000 colleges and universities worldwide, four of the ten subjects ranked at UH Mānoa placed in the world’s top 1% (within the top 250). The remaining subjects were ranked in the top 2–4% (between 251st and 1,000th globally).”

UH Mānoa subjects’ world ranking:

  • Education studies: No. 126–150
  • Physical sciences: No. 126–150
  • Arts and humanities: No. 176–200
  • Life sciences: No. 201–250
  • Social sciences: No. 251–300
  • Psychology: No. 301–400
  • Medical and health: No. 301–400
  • Business and economics: No. 401–500
  • Engineering: No. 501–600
  • Computer science: No. 601–800

Times Higher Education considers the following factors for its rankings: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry income and international outlook. Regarded as one of the leading national and international university rankings focused on research and academic excellence, Times Higher Education considered between 654–1,488 of the top institutions for each of its subject rankings, out of more than 25,000 institutions worldwide, to be eligible for its World University Rankings by Subject.

Other rankings

UH Mānoa recently received these notable rankings:

