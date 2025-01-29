Senate bill would transfer Māla Wharf and Kīhei Boat Ramp to Maui County

Maintenance workers prepare Māla Wharf for reopening to recreational boaters on Oct. 14, 2023, following impacts from the Lahaina wildfire. Māla Wharf has long been in a deteriorated condition. PC: Department of Land and Natural Resources (10.12.23)

Dissatisfied by state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ management of small boating facilities, West and South Maui Sen. Angus McKelvey has drafted a bill to transfer maintenance and operations of Māla Wharf in Lahaina and the Kīhei Boat Ramp to Maui County. Under the bill, the County could set permit fees to generate revenue for the facilities’ upkeep.

Senate Bill 750, introduced by McKelvey and Oʻahu Sens. Stanley Chang and Kurt Fevella, includes a legislative finding that “state boating facilities on Maui are cherished and important parts of the island’s communities and are critical for fishing, recreation, commerce and transportation.”

“However, the Legislature recognizes that Maui’s state boating facilities have descended into complete disarray and are under-functioning in many different aspects,” the bill says.

It says repairs and maintenance at the Maui boating facilities are “incomplete” and done on an ad hoc basis. Operations of the facilities are managed through state offices on Oʻahu and communications go through “several layers of personnel.” The bill would also transfer nearby park areas to the county for maintenance.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources had no comment on the bill.

The measure would allow Maui County to set and collect permit fees from facility users. It also has an unspecified amount included as an appropriation to pay for the transfer.

In response to a Maui Now request for comment, Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee said she does not support transferring the boating facilities to Maui County to assume their operation, administration and maintenance, particularly with an undetermined amount of funding support.

Lee noted that the boating facilities are in “extremely poor condition” and “yet the bill proposes to give this liability to Maui County when we are still in the thick of recovering from the August 2023 wildfires. The recovery process has our infrastructure agencies, along with other operations, administration, and management, at full capacity – we simply do not have the manpower and financial resources to manage these facilities at this time.”

“I am typically a supporter of home rule, and there may be a time in the future when this idea could be discussed thoroughly and responsibly with all relevant agencies and personnel, but now is not that time and this discussion has not occurred,” Lee said.

Senate Bill 750 has passed first reading and been referred to the Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz and vice chaired by Sharon Moriwaki, both of Oʻahu; and the Water and Land Committee, chaired by Sen. Lorraine Inouye of Hawaiʻi Island and vice chaired by Sen. Brandon Elefante of Oʻahu.

No public hearings had been scheduled as of Wednesday morning.