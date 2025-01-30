County of Maui offices to close Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, due to severe weather

Due to the ongoing severe weather and in consideration of the safety of employees and the public, all County of Maui offices will be closed tomorrow, Jan. 31, 2025. Offices will reopen Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

Essential emergency services, including police, fire and emergency management, will remain operational.

The public is encouraged to stay informed about the winter storm through credible sources.

Sign up for Maui Police Department Road Closure notifications at bit.ly/MauiRoadClosure. For more information on emergency preparedness and to sign up for alerts from MEMA, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD