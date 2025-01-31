Charter sailing vessel Hula Girl runs aground at Honolua Bay

The commercial Hula Girl sailing vessel rests on shore at Honolua Bay this morning. Courtesy photo

The charter sailing vessel Hula Girl has run aground at Honolua Bay.

Boat owner Peter Woods said this morning that there were no injuries when the boat went aground Thursday night during the storm. He said he’s working with the US Coast Guard and an insurance company and had no further comment. Fuel is being drained as a precaution.

“We’re working with the powers that be,” he said.

Photos provided to Maui Now show the boat resting on the shoreline.

Maui Now reached out to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, which responded that a press release was being prepared to address the situation.

Reportedly, the boat is normally moored off of Māla Wharf, which West and South Maui Sen. Angus McKelvey has proposed to shift operations and maintenance from the Department of Land and Natural Resources to Maui County.

An item posted on Instagram by community activist Kai Nishiki says the grounding demonstrates that it’s “time to ban commercial boats from our sacred bay for good!”

A wide-view photo shows Hula Girl grounded at Honolua Bay this morning. Courtesy photo

“How is the well-being and profits of a commercial vessel taking priority over the protection of our conservation areas? Hewa! No excuses,” the post says.

According to its website, SailingMaui.com, Hula Girl is a “high-performance sailing restaurant and bar.” The company also provides private charters with its other boat, Shangrila.