American Savings Bank awards $135K to aspiring keiki entrepreneurs



























American Savings Bank awarded $135,000 to nine winning student teams as part of its seventh annual Bank for Education KeikiCo Business Plan Competition. Students in grades 3 through 12 submitted business plans for ideas that support Hawaiʻi’s resilience and growth, including sustainable bedding for the homeless and a device that prevents dehydration.

“American Savings Bank is proud to support Hawaiʻi’s youngest entrepreneurs with mentorship and financial education,” said Ann Teranishi, president and CEO at ASB. “Year after year, KeikiCo participants continue to impress us with their creativity, drive and passion for making Hawaiʻi a better place. This year, we saw an inspiring increase in sustainability-driven ideas and community-focused solutions that will help build a stronger, more vibrant future for generations to come.”

Students formed teams of up to five members and crafted business plans and video pitches that were reviewed by judges. First-place teams in the high school, middle school and elementary school divisions won $25,000 each, with each team member receiving up to a $500 individual cash bonus. The public also voted for their favorite teams, with the top three in each division receiving the People’s Choice award and $5,000.

“My students’ first time participating in the KeikiCo contest was 10 years ago, and since then, we’ve won over $35,000 for our school,” said Steve Decker, teacher at Kalākaua Middle School. “The KeikiCo winnings have provided invaluable resources – from college field trips to new sneakers for our track team. American Savings Bank has empowered our students with the skills and knowledge to take their ideas to the next level.”

KeikiCo participants benefit from a comprehensive program, including a video curriculum, online resources and mentorship that cultivate entrepreneurship, marketing and critical thinking skills – key tools for building a successful business in Hawaiʻi.

KeikiCo Contest Winners

Category Award School Team Name Elementary School 1st Place $25,000 Jefferson Elementary CrayCrayons 2nd Place $15,000 Our Lady of Good Counsel Clutter 2 Charity People’s Choice $5,000 Mānoa Elementary Hydro Pole Middle School 1st Place $25,000 Highlands Intermediate Aqua Monitor 2nd Place $15,000 Highlands Intermediate Lotus Journal People’s Choice $5,000 Kalākaua Middle J & A Self Defense High School 1st Place $25,000 Punahou School Recycle the Runway 2nd Place $15,000 Nānākuli High Scrappahz Union 96792 People’s Choice $5,000 Pearl City High Eco Paws

The KeikiCo Contest is a cornerstone of ASB’s Bank for Education program, which has contributed over $1.9 million to Hawaiʻi’s schools since 2010.