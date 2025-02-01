Maui Business

American Savings Bank awards $135K to aspiring keiki entrepreneurs

February 1, 2025, 4:00 PM HST
  • 1st Place Punahou High School. PC: American Savings Bank
  • 1st Place Highlands Intermediate. PC: American Savings Bank
  • KeikiCo Highlands Intermediate. PC: American Savings Bank
  • KeikiCo People’s Choice winners Kalākaua Middle. PC: American Savings Bank
  • KeikiCo Jefferson Elementary, PC: American Savings Bank
  • KeikiCo Jefferson Elementary, PC: American Savings Bank
  • KeikiCo Jefferson Elementary, PC: American Savings Bank

American Savings Bank awarded $135,000 to nine winning student teams as part of its seventh annual Bank for Education KeikiCo Business Plan Competition. Students in grades 3 through 12 submitted business plans for ideas that support Hawaiʻi’s resilience and growth, including sustainable bedding for the homeless and a device that prevents dehydration.

“American Savings Bank is proud to support Hawaiʻi’s youngest entrepreneurs with mentorship and financial education,” said Ann Teranishi, president and CEO at ASB. “Year after year, KeikiCo participants continue to impress us with their creativity, drive and passion for making Hawaiʻi a better place. This year, we saw an inspiring increase in sustainability-driven ideas and community-focused solutions that will help build a stronger, more vibrant future for generations to come.”

Students formed teams of up to five members and crafted business plans and video pitches that were reviewed by judges. First-place teams in the high school, middle school and elementary school divisions won $25,000 each, with each team member receiving up to a $500 individual cash bonus. The public also voted for their favorite teams, with the top three in each division receiving the People’s Choice award and $5,000.

“My students’ first time participating in the KeikiCo contest was 10 years ago, and since then, we’ve won over $35,000 for our school,” said Steve Decker, teacher at Kalākaua Middle School. “The KeikiCo winnings have provided invaluable resources – from college field trips to new sneakers for our track team. American Savings Bank has empowered our students with the skills and knowledge to take their ideas to the next level.”

KeikiCo participants benefit from a comprehensive program, including a video curriculum, online resources and mentorship that cultivate entrepreneurship, marketing and critical thinking skills – key tools for building a successful business in Hawaiʻi.

KeikiCo Contest Winners

CategoryAwardSchoolTeam Name
Elementary School
1st Place$25,000Jefferson ElementaryCrayCrayons
2nd Place$15,000Our Lady of Good CounselClutter 2 Charity
People’s Choice$5,000Mānoa ElementaryHydro Pole
Middle School
1st Place$25,000Highlands IntermediateAqua Monitor
2nd Place$15,000Highlands IntermediateLotus Journal
People’s Choice$5,000Kalākaua MiddleJ & A Self Defense
High School
1st Place$25,000Punahou SchoolRecycle the Runway
2nd Place$15,000Nānākuli HighScrappahz Union 96792
People’s Choice$5,000Pearl City HighEco Paws

The KeikiCo Contest is a cornerstone of ASB’s Bank for Education program, which has contributed over $1.9 million to Hawaiʻi’s schools since 2010.

Comments

