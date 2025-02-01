The Shops at Wailea announce exciting February events for the entire family

Photo Courtesy: The Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea has an exciting array of experiences to celebrate the holidays with the ʻohana throughout February.

Feb. 1: Jazz at The Shops

For jazz lovers, the talented Mark Johnstone takes the stage on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Lower Valley Performance Area.

Feb. 1: Art Night at The Shops

Art enthusiasts are invited to immerse themselves in the creativity of “Art Night at The Shops” on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. This sophisticated evening offers the opportunity to meet talented artists while indulging in complimentary pūpū.

Featured galleries include Martin & MacArthur, Enchantress and Freeborne Gallery, Lahaina Galleries, Maui Hands, Kush Fine Art & Jewelry and Tasini Tiki Gallery.

On a separate art occasion, meet master bronze sculptor Nano Lopez at Enchantress and Freeborne Gallery on Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Feb. 2: Lahaina Galleries 23rd Annual “Art of Aloha”

Maui’s 23rd Art of Aloha. Courtesy of Lahaina Galleries

Lahaina Galleries hosts its 23rd annual “Art of Aloha” event on Sunday, Feb. 2, from noon to 3 p.m. This complimentary celebration showcases the remarkable talent of ten international artists, offering an exclusive opportunity to meet the creators and admire their latest collections crafted specifically for this occasion.

Every Wednesday: Wailea Wednesdays

Every Wednesday in February, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., enjoy captivating performances by exceptional musicians amidst the idyllic setting of the Lower Valley Performance Area.

Feb. 5: Nevah Too Late

Feb. 12: Myja Bayle

Feb. 19: Ron Kualaau

Feb. 26: Tarvin Makia

Feb. 6: Lunar New Year Celebration at The Shops

Guests attending a previous Lunar New Year. event PC:The Shops at Wailea

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with a lively lion dance and martial arts performance by the Au’s Shaolin Arts Society on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Lower Valley Performance Area. Guests will have the opportunity to receive red envelopes, known as “lai see,” and make a voluntary donation to “feed the lions”.

Feb. 5-12: Valentine’s Day Giveaway

From Feb. 5 to 12, Maui residents can enter an Instagram giveaway for a chance to win a sunset sail from Kai Kanani and fabulous prizes from The Shops at Wailea retailers.

How to enter:

Follow @theshopsatwailea and @kaikananisailing on Instagram

Like the giveaway post

Tag one friend

For bonus entries, tag additional friends (one per line)

The giveaway closes at 11:59 p.m. HST on Wednesday, Feb. 12. One winner will be chosen at random and notified via The Shops’ Instagram story. No purchase is necessary to win, and a purchase will not increase a participant’s chances of winning. This promotion is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, Instagram. Void where prohibited by law.

Feb. 15-23: Maui Lokelani Rose Tote Bag Gift with Purchase

Spend $250 between Feb. 15-23 at The Shops and receive a complimentary custom designed Maui Lokelani rose tote bag.

Feb. 28: Ke Kani Hone O Wailea Concert, “The Sweet Music of Wailea”

Amy Hānaialiʻi (2023)

On Friday, Feb. 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the legendary Amy Hānaiali’i will take center stage at The Shops’ signature concert series, Ke Kani Hone O Wailea. Celebrated as “Hawaiʻi’s best-selling female vocalist of all time,” Hānaialiʻi brings her GRAMMY-nominated artistry and legacy of 18 Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards to this unforgettable evening of music.

“We invite everyone to experience the magic of Wailea this February, where our cultural events, signature performances and exclusive offerings ensure there’s something for all guests to enjoy,” said Diana Whitt, general manager and vice president property management of The Festival Companies, the management and leasing company for The Shops at Wailea.

For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.