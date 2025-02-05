‘Anything But I’a Poke Recipe Contest’ to launch at Canoe Crop Corner, Feb. 7

Maui Visitors Bureau has announced the launch of the Anything but I’a Poke Recipe Contest at the upcoming Feb. 7 Canoe Crop Corner event, happening at Wailuku First Friday. PC: Maui Visitors & Convention Bureau

The February Canoe Crop Corner, held during Wailuku’s First Friday, will kick off the Anything But I’a Poke Recipe Contest. Maui Nui residents are invited to create unique poke recipes using local ingredients other than fish. The winner will receive a trip to Las Vegas and bragging rights. Contest rules, entry details and more information will be unveiled during the event.

The Maui Visitors Bureau’s Canoe Crop Corner celebrates Maui’s rich agricultural heritage, highlighting the ancient canoe crops brought to Hawai‘i by early Polynesian voyagers. This month’s event will spotlight ‘Ulu (breadfruit), with free tastings, cultural demonstrations, and storytelling that link Maui’s food culture to its historical roots.

Chef Henry Tariga of the Seascape Restaurant at Maui Ocean Center will serve samples of his Mocha ‘Ulu Pie, made with organic ‘Ulu, macadamia nuts, coconut, coffee and honey. Cultural advisors U‘i Kahue and Mario Siatris from Maui Grown 808 will share the history and significance of ‘Ulu through engaging talks and demonstrations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Event sponsors include: County of Maui Office of Economic Development, Seascape Restaurant at Maui Ocean Center, Maui Grown 808, Vacations Hawai‘i, KHON2, Pacific Media Group and Southwest Airlines.