Gov. Green travels to Florida to lead discussions on crisis resolution

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., is traveling to lead discussions on Alternative Dispute Resolution at the International Institute for Crisis Prevention and Resolution’s annual meeting in Florida.

As part of the panel, Green will share insights and best practices drawn from the state’s response to the August 2023 Maui wildfires, offering a perspective on how Hawaiʻi is navigating its recovery.

Additionally, Green will meet with experts in mental health and the justice system who have developed national best practice approaches to crisis response, deflection from arrest, and diversion into services and housing for individuals with complex health and mental needs, many of whom are experiencing homelessness.

A release announcing his travel notes: “Even while traveling, Green’s first obligation is to Hawai‘i, ensuring he remains fully engaged in his duties including meetings, calls and administrative responsibilities with the executive Cabinet.”

The governor departed Hawai‘i on Tuesday evening, Feb.4, 2025, and returns on Friday afternoon, Feb. 7, 2025. During his absence, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke will serve as Acting Governor.