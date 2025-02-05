Maui News

Gov. Green travels to Florida to lead discussions on crisis resolution

February 5, 2025, 9:40 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., is traveling to lead discussions on Alternative Dispute Resolution at the International Institute for Crisis Prevention and Resolution’s annual meeting in Florida.

As part of the panel, Green will share insights and best practices drawn from the state’s response to the August 2023 Maui wildfires, offering a perspective on how Hawaiʻi is navigating its recovery.

Additionally, Green will meet with experts in mental health and the justice system who have developed national best practice approaches to crisis response, deflection from arrest, and diversion into services and housing for individuals with complex health and mental needs, many of whom are experiencing homelessness.

A release announcing his travel notes: “Even while traveling, Green’s first obligation is to Hawai‘i, ensuring he remains fully engaged in his duties including meetings, calls and administrative responsibilities with the executive Cabinet.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The governor departed Hawai‘i on Tuesday evening, Feb.4, 2025, and returns on Friday afternoon, Feb. 7, 2025. During his absence, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke will serve as Acting Governor.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments