Hawaiian Electric conducting routine aerial line inspections in West Maui, Feb. 12

February 5, 2025, 4:00 PM HST
Hawaiian Electric will be using a helicopter to perform routine power line inspections in the West Maui area above Honoapiʻilani Highway from Lahaina to Mahinahina on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Exact times and locations are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Company representatives say routine aerial inspections of Hawaiian Electric’s equipment, including electrical lines, poles and substations, are necessary to ensure stable and reliable electrical service for the Maui County community.

For questions about this work, contact Hawaiian Electric’s customer call center at 808-871-9777.

