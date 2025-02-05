Hit-and-run crash on South Kīhei Road claims life of 48-year-old Maui man

A 48-year-old Kīhei man sustained fatal injuries in a hit-and-run crash on South Kīhei Road, Tuesday night. Police say the man was walking north within the northbound lane of travel on South Kīhei Road when he was struck by a possibly a silver or grey Toyota pick-up truck that was also traveling in the same direction.

The incident was reported at 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025 on South Kīhei Road, 100 feet north of Kauhaʻa Street in Kīhei.

Police say the unknown vehicle fled the scene northbound on South Kīhei Road to an unknown location without stopping to render aid.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The pedestrian died at the scene and his identity is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The involvement of speed, alcohol, or drugs has yet to be determined as the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators with the Maui Police Department Vehicular Homicide Unit are working to identify the vehicle and operator that fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Cody Tetzloff at 808-244-6363 or 808-463-5800.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This was Maui County’s third traffic fatality of 2025, compared to one at the same time last year.