Maui Surf Forecast for February 06, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 9-12 9-12 9-12 9-12 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 9-12 9-12 9-12 9-12

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 11:15 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 03:19 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:18 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Ongoing NE swell will receive another pulse of medium-period reinforcement from the NE tonight and Thursday, then gradually diminish Friday and Saturday. The current small NW swell will gradually diminish through Thursday. A new long-period NW swell is expected to arrive late Thursday and peak Friday, with peak surf heights likely reaching High Surf Advisory heights along N and W facing shores. A similarly-sized (or slightly smaller) NW swell is expected from Saturday night into Monday, with a potentially larger WNW swell from late Tuesday into Thursday next week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.