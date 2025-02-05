Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 06, 2025

February 5, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
9-12
9-12
9-12
9-12 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
9-12
9-12
9-12
9-12 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 11:15 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 03:19 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:18 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Ongoing NE swell will receive another pulse of medium-period reinforcement from the NE tonight and Thursday, then gradually diminish Friday and Saturday. The current small NW swell will gradually diminish through Thursday. A new long-period NW swell is expected to arrive late Thursday and peak Friday, with peak surf heights likely reaching High Surf Advisory heights along N and W facing shores. A similarly-sized (or slightly smaller) NW swell is expected from Saturday night into Monday, with a potentially larger WNW swell from late Tuesday into Thursday next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
