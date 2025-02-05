Maui Surf Forecast for February 06, 2025
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|9-12
|9-12
|9-12
|9-12
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|9-12
|9-12
|9-12
|9-12
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:18 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Ongoing NE swell will receive another pulse of medium-period reinforcement from the NE tonight and Thursday, then gradually diminish Friday and Saturday. The current small NW swell will gradually diminish through Thursday. A new long-period NW swell is expected to arrive late Thursday and peak Friday, with peak surf heights likely reaching High Surf Advisory heights along N and W facing shores. A similarly-sized (or slightly smaller) NW swell is expected from Saturday night into Monday, with a potentially larger WNW swell from late Tuesday into Thursday next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com