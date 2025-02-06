Maui News

72-year-old hiker rescued on the Waiheʻe Ridge Trail

By Wendy Osher
 February 6, 2025, 7:12 PM HST
A 72-year-old man was airlifted to safety after he fell and injured his leg during a hike on the Waiheʻe Ridge Trail, Thursday.

The mountain rescue was reported at 9:59 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2025. The man was unable to walk after sustaining the injury.

He was located by Rescue 10 personnel aboard the Maui Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter and turned over to Emergency Medical Services personnel for further care. Also responding to the incident were personnel with Engine 1.

Fire crews concluded their response at 10:54 a.m. Fire officials say the man’s place of residents is unknown.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
