72-year-old hiker rescued on the Waiheʻe Ridge Trail

A 72-year-old man was airlifted to safety after he fell and injured his leg during a hike on the Waiheʻe Ridge Trail, Thursday.

The mountain rescue was reported at 9:59 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2025. The man was unable to walk after sustaining the injury.

He was located by Rescue 10 personnel aboard the Maui Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter and turned over to Emergency Medical Services personnel for further care. Also responding to the incident were personnel with Engine 1.

Fire crews concluded their response at 10:54 a.m. Fire officials say the man’s place of residents is unknown.

