MEO Open House celebrating 60-year anniversary draws a full house



















As Maui Economic Opportunity marks its 60-year anniversary this year, the nonprofit poverty-fighting Community Action Agency held an open house Tuesday, Feb. 4, attended by more than 70 government officials, including Mayor Richard Bissen; community leaders and partners; and MEO Board Members and staff.

“Partnerships (with MEO) have been instrumental in creating lasting solutions and . . . opportunities to meet Maui’s ever changing and evolving needs,” said Bissen, who sported an “MEO pink” colored shirt.

“MEO has shown exceptional leadership by not only providing consistent services but also responding swiftly to the crises that occur in our community by ensuring that our needs are met in times of emergency, bringing not just help, but hope and healing to our citizens,” he continued.

Other speakers included Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee and MEO Board President Carol Reimann, as well as MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe and the five department directors, who gave a short overview of the more than 30 programs they oversee.

Cabebe outlined the growth of MEO, which began six decades ago with two programs – Head Start preschool and a community organizing arm – with a budget of less than $1 million. The budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year was $42 million, the nonprofit’s largest ever, boosted by wildfire relief programs. More than 18,000 individuals and 12,500 families were assisted.

Jonesie Medeiros was MEO’s first executive director and Cabebe is the seventh. She noted the achievements of each leader from Medeiros to Joseph Souki, Paul Pladera, Gladys Baisa, Sandy Baz and Lyn McNeff.

The cornerstones of MEO today, laid by these leaders, include public transportation, especially for kupuna, persons with disabilities and residents in rural communities; Head Start, which currently enrolls about 180 preschoolers on Maui and Molokaʻi; establishment of kupuna clubs and the umbrella leadership organization, the Maui Planning & Coordinating Council; relocation of office and transportation operations from the Vevau Street site to Wailuku and Puʻunēnē properties, respectively; starting the Gala fundraiser (the sixth event will be held March 22) and Youth Services prevention programs to Molokaʻi.

“I am excited to see what the future brings,” Cabebe said, thanking staff, board members, volunteers, partners and funders. “Despite the current political climate in Washington, we are committed to ensuring our clients’ voices are heard and the services provided stabilize individuals and families leading to self-sufficiency.

“We will continue to be the go-to organization during times of crisis.”

The Open House featured informational tables about MEO’s five departments – Head Start, Transportation, Community Services, Business Development Center and Youth Services – old scrapbooks and pictures, videos and refreshments. A group photo was taken in the front of the building to mark the occasion.

“I look forward to continuing our partnership with MEO to address the evolving needs of our community,” said Bissen. “I am here to say congratulations on behalf of our county, and I look forward to another 60 years.”