Maui police accepting applications for Teen Academy 2025

February 7, 2025, 2:00 PM HST
Maui Police Department, Wailuku Station. PC: Wendy Osher

The Maui Police Department is accepting applications for its 9th Annual Teen Academy, taking place June 2-13, 2025, from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The deadline to apply is April 18, 2025.

This no-cost program is designed to broaden students’ understanding of a law enforcement career. Participation is limited to 30 students, ages 14–18, who must be able to engage in physical activities without restrictions. Applicants must submit their most recent report card (minimum 2.0 GPA) and complete an application process, which includes an oral interview.

Academy highlights include:

  • Crime Scene Investigations
  • Fitness Training
  • Police Arrest and Defense Tactics
  • Leadership Skills
  • Firearm Safety
  • CPR Certification
  • Higher Education Presentations by the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

To receive an application, email rodney.haia@mpd.net or text 808-446-0649 with your contact information, including an email address. Or visit one of the following school resource officers:

  • Baldwin High School: Officer Laga
  • King Kekaulike High School: Officer Kincaid 
  • Kūlanihākoʻi High School: Officer Asuega-Stark 
  • Maui High School: Officer Young 

